The Coolest Looks At The Golden Globe Awards 2023

Letitia Wright

The Guyanese-British actor and Top Boy star is one of the first to take on Prada’s fall 2023 collection in this custom gown crafted from silk.

Angela Bassett

Classic Hollywood glamour is a safe go-to option for the first red carpet of the year, and the veteran actor still manages to make this Pamella Roland dress anything but pedestrian with Chopard jewels and a shorter hairdo. Angela won her Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Wakanada Forever.

Photo / Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

One of several black ensembles of the night, the actor adds a layer of interest in lace, layered over a sleek Valentino jumpsuit.

Photo / Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

The Bear star opts for soft silk in this regal Rosie Assoulin autumn/winter 2022 two-piece evening look, extra points for opera gloves in a surprising khaki shade.

Photo / Getty Images

Matty Matheson

The Canadian chef, restaurateur, and internet personality offers a charming take on the classic tux in this chic look. The details of black slippers and white socks, a western ribbon tie and a classy white rose boutonniere provide subtle sophistication. The tux is by Canadian menswear label Harry Rosen.

Photo / Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

A red-carpet favourite, the actor doesn’t veer too far from her preference for embellishment in this Oscar de la Renta gown teamed with Gucci jewels.

Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

The universally beloved White Lotus star keeps it understated and elegant in an off-the-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana gown embellished with Swarovski crystals.

Photo / Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Another glittering gown, this time from the Broadway star wearing custom Aliétte.

Photo / Getty Images

Megan Stalter

The star of Hacks adds her signature quirk in a vintage Versace gown with a tiny sparkling purse.

Photo / AP

Elizabeth Debicki

Like a modern-day princess, The Crown actor takes on this flamingo pink strapless Dior gown with confidence.

Photo / Getty Images

Mo Brings

The Yellowstone actor honours his roots with a western hat and signature braids, looking smart in an all-black tuxedo.

Photo / Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

The veteran actor is finally receiving her flowers for her remarkable performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, and proves her risk-taking film choices is also a great approach for her recent red-carpet looks, this time in an Armani Privé sequin gown with tiered peplum.

Photo / Getty Images

Donald Glover