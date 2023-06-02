Our guide to what’s new and notable in the fashion world, Viva’s Retail Therapy column offers a handy guide for navigating the fashion market. This week, we look at two new brand collaborations, see what’s new from some local designers, and share a not-to-be-missed sample sale.

New in

Tommy Hilfiger has a fresh collab (and a new store too)

The never-ending parade of collaborative merchandise from 80s New York art legends such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol and Keith Haring continues to influence fashion and pop culture. Whatever end of the spectrum your thoughts lie when it comes to polarising posthumous releases, one undeniably positive spin is the access a new generation has to the works of these pioneering art legends. The most recent is a capsule collection from Tommy Hilfiger, inspired by the graphic works of Keith Haring. “Keith Haring is a New York icon and represents the city’s creative spirit,” says Tommy Hilfiger. “We shared commitment to inclusivity, self-expression and spreading optimism. This collection channels positivity and brings Keith’s unmistakable energy to modern-day prep.” The 30-piece Tommy x Keith Haring collection features menswear, womenswear and novelties covered in Haring’s distinctive and graffiti-inspired graphics, and is available online from NZ.tommy.com.

In other news from the US brand, it has set up shop down south, opening the doors to a new flagship store in Queenstown this week. The first in the South Island, it’s a smart move, given style in the region hews to the casual-cool side of the spectrum. Puffy outwear is something of a Tommy signature, and a uniform for New Zealanders, while other codes of the brand, like its sports and nautical heritage, will find a welcome audience. The store, located in Queenstown’s retail hub, will stock the Tommy Hilfiger and Tommy Jeans lines (though not the Keith Haring capsule). 1/11-15 Rees St, Queenstown.

Ovna Ovich sweater and trousers. Photo / Supplied

A nice new range from Ovna Ovich

The beauty of running a small, independent fashion brand is that you can work to your own schedule, and more and more we’re seeing businesses time their releases for when suits them (and, presumably, their local manufacturers). The latest label to release its new season offering is Ovna Ovich, with designer Marina Davis’ new collection, Cascade — the brand calls them chapters, and this is number 19 — out now. The assortment includes some great pieces for winter, including this butter-yellow knit that should assuage any feelings of gloom, some great trousers, alongside an array of lovely accessories. The range is available online now, and can be found at retailers around Aotearoa, including Simon James in Tāmaki Makaurau, Chapman Store in Ōtepoti, Service Depot in Te Whanganui-a-Tara and more.

Adidas Originals x Specsavers sunglasses. Photo / Supplied

Adidas Originals and Specsavers have teamed up Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

If you like your eyewear on the snazzy, sporty side, then this new collaboration might be just the ticket. Exclusive to Specsavers, the Adidas Originals range launched this week and features 16 unisex frames (13 of them optical, plus three styles of sunglasses, all $299 each) and draws from the brand’s DNA — signature colours like Stan Smith green, and the blue of the Originals brand both feature. And with sportswear and streetwear continuing to dominate everyday style, the athleisure-fication of eyewear is a step in the right direction. Available at all Specsavers stores and online now.

Rick Owens DRKSHDW dress. Photo / Supplied

There’s a fresh drop of Rick Owens DRKSHDW at The Shelter

Though classic in its own way, and with a loyal following, Rick Owens’ work has been enjoying a surge in popularity recently, as younger customers acquaint themselves with the business, and fashion turns its eye once more to dark and dystopian design. If you’re feeling that mood, or simply love a drapey black layer, then you’ll be glad to know that there is a new drop from DRKSHDW, Rick Owens’ more accessible sub-line — including this rather great (and quite sexy) dress — at The Shelter now. 78 Mackelvie St, Ponsonby, Auckland.

Hunters & Collectors has a coterie of cool ball dresses

Going somewhere? Ball season is here, and so is a flourish of glamorous vintage gowns at Hunters & Collectors in the capital. Perfect for those who prefer a nostalgic look, or the sustainability of a second-hand dress. 134 Cuba St, Te Aro, Wellington.

Matt Nash shirt. Photo / Supplied

Matt Nash has made a great new shirt

Slow and steady is how local designer Matt Nash works, with practicality and endurance always a priority. His latest piece for his label, MN Uniform, is a very well-thought-out shirt. Made from a slubby deadstock cotton drill in a dashing stripe, considered details include a back pleat with loop, and a shell button securing the back of the collar — a nice touch that speaks to its making, which takes place at Nash's studio in Northland. There's also a lucky coin, one of the brand's signatures, sewn in. The outfit possibilities are many; it would look equally good with a Swandri and vintage blue jeans (weekend mode) as it would tucked into some loose, tailored trousers with a turtleneck underneath.

What’s happening

Wonder Journal is hosting a Makers Market at Britomart

Head downtown this weekend for some wonderful wares from small makers and sellers. Serene store Wonder Journal is holding another of its Makers Market events on Saturday June 3, with new and vintage garments, handmade accessories and more clever things available — a great way to meet and support local creatives. Stop by the Britomart market while you’re in the neighbourhood. 33 Tyler St, Britomart, Auckland Central.

Johnny Jungle co-founders John Mailley and Holly Lavery. Photo / @Johnnyjungleplantco

There’s a new plant shop in Ponsonby

Ponsonby Central continues to pop off in the retail space, and its latest addition — one of many in recent months — is Johnny Jungle. Offering more than just house plants, founders John Mailley and Holly Lavery help to transform people’s homes through greenery, and are passionate believers in the power of plants to support health and wellbeing. Their store focuses on unique and hard-to-find varieties, as well as accoutrements and advice. With the fashion for verdant interiors continuing to flourish, their business will find a welcome audience in the style-focused Auckland suburb. Open from 10am, Saturday June 3. 146 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland.

An IRL experience for online vintage

For those who follow local vintage authority Dianne Ludwig, who sells pre-loved garments and shares knowledge on her popular Instagram account @Welcomeback_slowfashion, you’ll be glad to hear you can access her wares offline; North Shore shop Objects In My Room currently has a few rails of Ludwig’s curated vintage in store. 81 Te Oneroa Way, Long Bay, Auckland.

Check out a K Rd craft market

If you’re up in the vicinity of Karangahape Rd this Saturday, June 3, stop by the Komorebi Collective space, where you’ll find a charming mini-market, with pieces from crafty makers and small businesses — including Masala Bazaar and Poison Spike Couture. 150 Karangahape Rd, Auckland Central.

On sale

Check out a sample sale