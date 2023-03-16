Your guide to what’s new and notable in the fashion world, Viva’s Retail Therapy column has returned, giving you a handy guide for navigating the fashion market.

New In

There’s fresh merino from Standard Issue

It’s a good thing the weather is turning, because local brand Standard Issue has just released its new merino range (pictured above). There’s a classic bent to it, with cable detailing and jacquards, and it could be just the thing to start layering now. Like everything it makes, the range is manufactured at its Panmure factory with zero-waste production. 4 Osborne Ln, Newmarket, Auckland.

Sully’s just got a delivery from Cawley

A cool little boutique in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, though it’s only been open a year or so, Sully’s is already stocking an impressive roster of labels, including Collina Strada and Base Range. Its latest drop from Cawley — a very lovely London-based brand with a charming British sensibility, and manufacturing — has just arrived. Hurrah! Pick up one of the handsome shearling pieces that have made the label a hit, or a dashing shirt dress. 66A Ghuznee St, Te Aro, Wellington.

Van Cleef & Arpels Lucky Spring Between The Finger ring. Photo / Supplied.

Something’s blooming at Van Cleef & Arpels

For luxury French jewellery maison Van Cleef & Arpels, the natural world has also been the starting point for more than 100 years, and we’re swooning over its latest collection of charming designs inspired by the idea of luck. Van Cleef & Arpels’ Lucky Spring collection is a poetic confection of brooches, earrings, necklaces and rings featuring sweet motifs of lily of the valley buds, ladybugs, and plum blossoms. This Lucky Spring Between The Finger ring ($11,900) is sure to bring a smile to your face every time you look at your hands. Made with 18K rose gold, carnelian, mother-of-pearl and onyx, it’s on our wishlist. 24 Queen St, Auckland. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Frisson Knits is taking up residence at That Looks

Things sell out quickly at ultra-hip off-Karangahape Rd boutique That Looks, helmed by tastemaker Becca Haeger, so you have to keep on top of their assortment. The latest activity is Frisson Knits taking up residency in the store, and That Looks will stock the local brand’s sweet (and very sought-after) hand knits. 312D Karangahape Rd, Auckland.

On Sale

Shop and swap

An event of the vintage variety, Crushes Auckland Clothes Swap is back for autumn, and giving you the chance to update your wardrobe in a sustainable way, and find those gently worn pieces you no longer wear a new home — bring up to 10 pieces, and you can leave with up to 10. Don’t have anything to swap? There will also be market stalls and a car boot sale. Sponsored by Waitematā Local Board (which is great to see) entry is $10, and every ticket purchased goes in the draw to win a $400 voucher from Real Groovy and Crushes boutique. Saturday, March 18. Wilson’s Carpark (top floor), Mercury Ln, Auckland Central.

There’s a cool studio sale in Devonport

Here’s one for North Shore dwellers or those who fancy a trip across the Harbour Bridge this weekend: local brands Daylight Moon, Jiho Store, Lucinda Barrett Jewellery, Dehei bedding and Fiona Mackay Ceramics are all hosting a studio sale on Sunday, March 19, 10am to 2pm. Supported by Supreme Coffee (so you can enjoy a hot brew while you shop) it’s a great opportunity to pick up some mindful homewares, socks and jewellery. 10 Handley Ave, Narrowneck, Auckland.

Faradays’ biannual sale bonanza Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Your chance to get your hands on some fancy fashion at a more affordable price, luxury department store Faradays will be discounting pieces from the likes of Loewe, Alaïa, Givenchy, Christian Louboutin and La Perla — with some up to 70 per cent off. This one is in-store only, running until Tuesday, March 21, so get yourself down to Parnell post haste. 8 Faraday St, Parnell, Auckland.

Check out a major fashion sale on Scanlan St

A bunch of hot brands are getting together for a sale in Grey Lynn. Mei Lan, Beach Brains, Entire Studios, Pecchenino, and Black Box Boutique will be descending on Public Library’s showroom, and selling their popular goods — including one-offs, samples, end-of-season stock and archive pieces — for up to 70 per cent off on March 17, 18 and 19. 3 Scanlan St, Grey Lynn, Auckland.

Nab yourself some new jammies

Fancy some new sleepwear? With cooler nights, we’re considering our pyjama rotation — good thing then that General Sleep has 20 per cent off site-wide until March 19. Generalsleepstore.com

In The News

Change is underway for local underwear retailers

Manufacturing locally is hard, especially for specialty products, and many founder-run businesses have been vocal about the stress of balancing their work and lives in an increasingly difficult economy.

Nisa founder Elisha Watson recently announced that she was putting her business up for sale, in order to spend more time with family. Operating for six years and manufacturing its range in its Wellington workshop, the brand provides employment opportunities for women from migrant and refugee backgrounds — and makes very good underwear, as its loyal customer base will tell you. Here’s hoping someone buys this company and secures its future.

Less positive, another admirable local business, Unde, revealed it would be shuttering its brand. “Unfortunately in the last few months we have felt the recession personally with sales dropping substantially and continuing to drop,” founders James (Ngāti Kahungunu) and Antoinette (Te Ati Awa, Parihaka) said in an Instagram post on March 5. “With this trend we can’t keep running UNDE.” The family-run brand will continue to release a few more items as it wraps up operations, and we encourage you to get some of its fantastic made-in-Aotearoa undies and swimwear — including this gorgeous whero (red) set, available for pre-order now.

Prada is still on the up

As reported this week, the Italian brand’s sales are at a record high: revenue rose 21 per cent in 2022, while operating profit was up 59 per cent. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simon’s meeting of minds is proving a success, as is the brand’s focus on accessories and logo-led design — those tank tops, lug-soled loafers and nylon bags have been very popular — and the influencer-anointed surge of sister brand Miu Miu.

The new Marc Jacobs campaign is epic

Marc Jacobs has been drip-feeding its new campaign, and to deploy an overused but appropriate term, we’re obsessed. It stars 2000s icons like Ashanti, Selma Blair and Paris Hilton, and also includes the rerelease of the brand’s famous Stam bag, presented by none other than its namesake, Jessica Stam.

Dior will be showing in Mumbai