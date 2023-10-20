Retail Therapy: Beautiful New Menswear By Thom Morison, Gallery Worthy T-Shirts & Baina Checks In

Combing through the retail landscape this week as new collections arrive, long weekend sales kick in and events aplenty on the calendar, what bubbled to the surface this week was nice fabrications from local brands (crisp checks, sleep nylons), the joy of owning music, and clothing with a message.

New In

Thom Morison releases a strong spring range

Local menswear label Thom Morison launched its new range at its Grey Lynn store on Wednesday night to a handful of well-dressed friends and associates — many donning in the brand’s wares, and as always it’s a nice case study for seeing clothes in the wild. Designer Thom Sussex’s latest collection features updates of evergreen pieces, alongside new designs (including some lined wool shorts that would be a versatile investment for the coming months) and beautiful fabrications, notably two lovely stripes, and fresh iterations of the softly variegated plaid that has brought a touch of grunge to the label’s crisp offering. The first drop is in store and online now. 598 Great North Rd, Grey Lynn, Auckland

The new Classic Bathing Set of towels from Baina.

Check out Baina’s latest towels

The checkerboard craze of 2021 and 2022 seems to have eased in ubiquity, so now may be a good time to revisit the print, which remains appealing in its balance of order and fun. It’s a signature for towelling brand Baina, and the company has updated its signature check in fresh colourways ahead of beach season, launching a new Heritage Collection of pool, bath and hand towels (plus a bath mat) in an earthy palette of cement grey and a burgundy it calls “rhus”.

Marle hat, top and skirt from the brand's resort collection.

Marle’s new resort release is here

More local labels have been unveiling fresh seasonal product, and the latest is Marle, with its resort range dropped this week. Entitled 'Right Down The Line' — surely after the sublime song by Gerry Rafferty, which has enjoyed a renaissance thanks to Euphoria season two — the brand describes it as a "conduit from the old world to the new" inspired by NYC summers. It's fitting then that the range was shot on location in the Big Apple, lensed by photographer and Viva contributor Hōne Naera-Scott. The use of colour and texture feels fresh for the brand, evident in this sensational combination of red and brown linens (the wrap skirt comes in an impressive five colourways). It's part of the first release (out now) with a second drop to come later in the season. Online now and at stockists around Aotearoa.

Yu Mei tote bag.

A new nylon collection by Yu Mei

Founder Jessie Wong has made her name on making high-quality leather bags — tallying 40 global stockists to date — and now her label Yu Mei is expanding into of-the-moment nylon (made from regenerated Econyl) a practical and price-friendly material that has an appealing technicality to it. The new Utility range, available now, features eight styles, including bags, pouches and organisers. The standout, in my opinion, is the brown tote, which has a whiff of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy to it.

Shirt, shorts and footwear from the Tekla x Birkenstock collaboration.

Birkenstock has teamed up with Tekla

Known for its luxuriously timeless pyjamas and functional homewares, Copenhagen brand Tekla has teamed up with German footwear stalwart Birkenstock for a newly released collaborative range now available to buy from Simon James. The mix of cotton pieces with chic footwear has launched as part of Birkenstock’s collaborative 1774 line, reimagining the brand’s beloved Arizona sandals and Boston clogs. The Tekla x Birkenstock collaborative collection is available exclusively from Simon James.

What’s Happening

Chris Parker’s encouraging you to donate your clothes (directly from your doorstep)

The comedian is teaming up Uber and the NZ Red Cross on a collaborative Clothing Drive event taking place this Saturday 21 October, aimed at helping New Zealanders donate quality clothing directly from their doorstep to Red Cross Shops in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch for free. He caught up with Viva creative and fashion director Dan Ahwa to talk about the initiative, as well as how to get involved. "I reckon you give yourself the day before the clothing drive to sort through your wardrobe," advised Chris, who is an advocate of op-shopping and local fashion.

And with warmer weather and a long weekend ahead, the initiative is opportune indeed. “The time is right for New Zealanders to prepare their wardrobes for the summer months ahead,” explains Dan. “If you’re thinking of culling your wardrobe, keep in mind that 97 per cent of New Zealanders own clothing they haven’t worn in the past 12 months (an average of $800 per person).”

Jasmine Togo-Brisby and John Vea, Design for T-shirt, 2023. Photo / Gus Fisher Gallery

Get a special T-shirt from Gus Fisher Gallery

Part of an insightful new exhibition from Aotearoa-based Tongan artist John Vea and Australian Jasmine Togo-Brisby, a South Sea Islander artist, that questions migrant labour and the history of the slave trade in the Pacific, Outcast: Jasmine Togo-Brisby and John Vea (on until January) melds new and existing installation work from the two artists while also extending to a wearable element. The artists have collaborated on two T-shirt designs; Vea is inspired by Australian workwear brand Hard Yaka and his reads Ngaue Faingata’a (“hard work” in Tongan) while Togo-Brisby’s South Sea motif references the famous Chelsea Sugar Refinery building. Both are printed with environmentally friendly water-based ink by The Print Room. A slice of history and statement about the future, the T-shirts will be part of the show, and are also available to purchase, with a limited number available for $22.70 (the current minimum wage) from Thursday October 19 (opening night) at the gallery and online. 74 Shortland St, Auckland City, Auckland.

Roll to the Auckland Record Fair

Here’s a happening of the auditory kind: the Auckland Record Fair is taking place this Saturday, 8.30am to 2pm, at Mt Albert War Memorial Hall. Entry is free, and you’ll find vinyl, CDs, cassettes and all sorts of memorabilia — delightfully physical objects to remind us that streaming music doesn’t have to be the status quo. 773 New North Rd, Mt Albert, Auckland.

Ruby's new boutique in Mount Maunganui.

Ruby opens its doors in Mount Maunganui

The brand’s eighth brick-and-mortar store is now open, in the savvy location of Mount Maunganui (its bright and breezy clothes are perfect for the city’s cool, coastal clientele). The space was a collaboration between Tauranga studio Homewerk and interior designer Sam Boanas. 116 Maunganui Rd, Mount Maunganui.

On Sale

Gloria’s giving shoppers a discount