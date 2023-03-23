Put Your Best Foot Forward With These 25 Pairs Of Socks

Trends come and go, but socks are forever. As the temperature cools and we start to layer up, don’t forget about your feet.

Of the 25 options below, some pairs are cosy and ensconcing, while others step into a statement, like a mesh number that goes perfectly with heels, a two-tone duo with ruffles, or calf-high knits in a cotton-blend yellow.

It’s about this time of year when we start investing for the cooler months ahead, and if you’re not fully prepared to invest in tights, socks provide an easy option for adding personality to a look.

How we’d wear a whimsical pair, for example, is to team it with your favourite pair of trainers or loafers. A full short or culotte is a good way to showcase a shoe-and-sock combo.

Alternatively, a joyful dress you can wear every day for every occasion, along with the perfect sock and shoe combination, is a great transeasonal outfit formula that will see you through to spring.