Stroll through an exhibition

Opening this Saturday, February 18 at Bergman Gallery and on for a month, Pride and Prejudice, Part 1 (the first in a three-installment exhibition series) explores the idea of prejudice, and how we live with it, through a collection of work from Queer and Pasifika artists — you can expect to find a sensitive rendition of this subject matter.

“They are not victim impact statements, nor are they a condemnation or judgment of others,” says the gallery. “These stories function as a stocktake of the reality we live in, and purposefully reflect that we believe the fight for equality in all of its forms, is far from over.” There will be paintings, sculptures and photography on show from artists Heather Straka (pictured), Sione Monū, Lucas Grogan, Raymond Sagapolutele, Oliver Cain, Luke Thurgate and Louie Bretaña.

Pride and Prejudice, Part 1 opens Saturday, February 18 from 2pm, through to March 18. 3/582 Karangahape Rd (entrance via 2 Newton Rd).

See a film about a bear

A drug runner’s plane crash and a black bear’s fate collide in action-comedy Cocaine Bear, directed by Elizabeth Banks and starring Keri Russell, and based on a true story, where a black bear in 1985 Georgia ingested a duffel bag’s worth of the abandoned drug in the wild. Available to watch in select cinemas across the country.

Go to the theatre

Written by award-winning Australian playwright Aidan Fennessy, optimistic comedy The Heartbreak Choir, described as "a testament to the power of community and the possibility that can be found in healing", makes its New Zealand premiere at the ASB Waterfront Theatre, with a cast that includes Jodie Dorday, Kate Louise Elliott, Mufrida Hayes, Munashe Tapfuya, Esmay August, and Levi Kereama. On now until March 4. Tickets are available here.

Attend a concert for a cause

Neil Finn, Marlon Williams and previous Viva cover star Lorde will join L.A.B, Supergroove and Tiki Taane for a charity concert to raise funds for Cyclone Gabrielle relief efforts. The concert has just been announced and will take place this Friday at Christchurch’s Town Hall. Tickets are priced at $129.90 and all profits will be donated to Red Cross New Zealand. Find tickets on Ticketek.co.nz.

There’s a writer’s festival on

Samesame but Different LGBTQI+ Writers and Readers Festival returns this month with a five-day festival celebrating Aotearoa’s Queer literary community. Expect a poetry speakeasy at Grey Lynn library, a staged play reading of Nathan Joe’s Losing Face at Ellen Melville Centre, panel discussions, and writer Chris Tse in conversation with Michael Giacon. On now in Auckland until February 25, and part of Auckland Pride Festival. Discover the full programme here.

Lend a helping hand

Cyclone Gabrielle has affected many across Aotearoa. From donating clothes and food to funding community-led support and pet-care initiatives, here are a few ways to help.

Watch a darkly funny familial drama

From the pen of writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman is in Trouble stars Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes and Lizzy Caplan, and the series — an adaptation of her book of the same name — offers cutting social commentary. It’s a must-watch (screening on Disney+) and it’s just one of the things we’ve been enjoying lately.

BOOK AHEAD

Visit the Aotearoa Art Fair

This year’s Aotearoa Art Fair is poised to be a stellar event. See how artists like Auckland-based painter Tori Beeche explore interior spaces and how they spark memories, the fantastical works of Claudia Kogachi, and Ngataiharuru Taepa modern kōwhaiwhai. The fair is taking place from March 2-5 at The Cloud, and tickets start from $25.

As a media partner for the Aotearoa Art Fair, Viva is delighted to be giving our readers the chance to win a truly unforgettable experience of this popular event which takes place next week. Our winner will receive two premiere passes to the fair (giving you and a friend access to the VIP Preview on Thursday, as well as the chance to return from Friday to Sunday) as well as a stylish staycation in the central city — with two nights in a deluxe room at the Pullman, including breakfast and spa treatment, and lunch for two at renowned restaurant MoVida, in Britomart. Enter here.

Go to a food festival

Aotearoa has a new food festival on the scene — and it’s pegged to be the biggest, attracting more than 20,000 visitors across four days and three locations on Auckland’s waterfront. Indulge Food, Wine & Design Festival takes place this March 2-5, bringing together exhibitors from some of New Zealand’s top wineries and restaurants, as well as the designers behind our chicest kitchens. Expect to see the likes of Baduzzi, Esther, Inca, Nanam and more, with wineries Two Rivers, The Hunting Loge, Te Pa and Cable Bay among many, offering a taste (or a drop) of what they have to offer. There’ll also be live music and performances for attendees to soak up the sounds, flavours and inspiration of Indulge. Find tickets here, from $35.

Have some seafood and some sounds

Seafood stalwart kingi, located in Britomart, is bringing musician Nathan Haines to its Tuawhiti laneway this March and April, to celebrate some of the last of the sun. His set is said to be vinyl-only, with jazz, Brazilian, soul and disco. Sit back, tune in, and try one of their new smoked tomato Bloody Marys. Book for Friday March 17, and Friday April 14.

Enjoy a (literally) long French feast

Book a seat at La Longue Table du Chef at Le Chef in central Auckland. Hosted in partnership with Wanaka’s Maude Winery, this ten-day event series promises a Gallic feast in the iconic Vulcan Lane, with a five-course menu by Le Chef (choose between regular, vegetarian or vegan), and an intriguing black-and-white dress code. At $125 per person, you’ll be served canapes, entrée, main, cheese and desert and a glass of methode traditionnel — and though there are still tickets available for the Tuesday March 7 and Wednesday March 15 seatings, the rest are sold out, so act sharp!



