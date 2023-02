Win: 2 Premiere Passes To Aotearoa Art Fair & An Sophisticated City Break

As a media partner for the Aotearoa Art Fair, Viva is delighted to be giving our readers the chance to win a truly unforgettable experience of this popular event.

Our winner (and a very lucky friend) will enjoy access to the fair, plus a stylish staycation in the central city – a truly unforgettable experience.

Two premiere passes to the Aotearoa Art Fair, which gives you and a friend access to the VIP Preview on Thursday, as well as the chance to return from Friday to Sunday.

Two nights in a deluxe room at the Pullman, including breakfast and spa treatment.

Lunch for two at renowned restaurant Movida in Britomart.

Simply fill out your details below to be in to win.

Competition closes Wednesday March 1 at 11pm. Terms and conditions apply.