Win: 2 Premiere Passes To Aotearoa Art Fair & An Sophisticated City Break

As a media partner for the Aotearoa Art Fair, Viva is delighted to be giving our readers the chance to win a truly unforgettable experience of this popular event.

Our winner (and a very lucky friend) will enjoy access to the fair, plus a stylish staycation in the central city – a truly unforgettable experience.

Two premiere passes to the Aotearoa Art Fair, which gives you and a friend access to the VIP Preview on Thursday, as well as the chance to return from Friday to Sunday.

Two nights in a deluxe room at the Pullman, including breakfast and spa treatment.

Lunch for two at renowned restaurant Movida in Britomart.

Simply fill out your details below to be in to win.