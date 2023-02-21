How To Help Those Affected By Cyclone Gabrielle

If there’s one thing New Zealanders are good at, it’s harnessing a sense of resilience in a time of crisis and coming together to support each other. The severe impact of Cyclone Gabrielle has affected many across Aotearoa who need your support. Here are a few ways to help.

Care for animals

Animals and pets have been impacted severely too, and with several charities to support, you could start with New Zealand’s only dedicated animal disaster management charity Animal Evac.

The organisation provides a national framework of volunteers who want to assist animals impacted by natural disasters like Cyclone Gabrielle, offering evacuation plans for animals during emergencies and providing immediate, temporary sheltering.

There’s no government funding, so donations are needed right now to help hundreds of vulnerable animals. Your donation goes towards equipping teams of over 285 volunteers, along with supporting Animal Evac’s advocacy work.

For more information and to donate visit Animalevac.nz. If you know someone who needs help with animals, you can also call HUHA on 027 4416474, 022 249 1020, or 0800 00 83 33.

To request help from SPCA, Aucklanders can call 09 256 7300 or email info@spca.co.nz

The New Zealand Herald and Red Cross

With a national state of emergency declared, and people around the motu affected, we’re thinking of everyone living through this unprecedented weather event.

To help people in the areas impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, the NZ Herald and Viva's parent company NZME are teaming up with the New Zealand Red Cross in a fundraising appeal.

Donate here, and share this with your community to spread the word. And for those in need of warm clothing and basic essentials, Viva has also compiled a list that we have been updating regularly to support those in need and who are actively taking donations.

Clothes and shoes

”They are giving away clothes here, but nothing big enough for me,” shared one cyclone victim after being helicoptered from her home last Tuesday night.

Auckland-based plus size brand Lost and Led Astray is answering calls for better-quality donations for those who need clothes that also fit them. The call-out raises valid requests for donations of clothing to be good quality and to offer the support, comfort and warmth people need.

To donate your garments, drop-off is available at 482 Karangahape Rd. Other drop-off points (by Friday 24 Feb) include Resilio/Drawn Office, 21 Scanlan St, Grey Lynn. Neil Cafe, 2/29 Neil Ave, Te Atatu Peninsula. 52 Oakley Ave, Waterview.

For Muriwai locals, there will be a Free Clothes Day at Muriwai Surf Club on Sunday, February 26, 2pm-5pm, with clothes and shoes for adults, children and babies impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The initiative is calling for good-quality donations, which can be dropped off at the following locations by Friday, February 24: Resilio Studio, 21 Scanlan St, Grey Lynn; Neil Cafe, 2/29 Neil Ave, Te Atatu Peninsula, 52 Oakley Ave, Waterview.

Community-led support

With logistics a challenge, cash donations can be the quickest and easiest way to help people (especially those cut off from income, transport and other necessities).

Green MP Teanau Tuiono and Te Mātāwaka Māori & Pasifika caucus have shared information for making direct donations to Waiohiki Marae, King House Church, Ngāti Kahungunu Flood Koha, Te Runanganui o Ngati Porou, who are supporting the Hawke's Bay and Gisborne communities decimated by Cyclone Gabrielle, and you can find more details at @Te_matawaka.

Whangārei’s Terenga Paraoa Marae, Tairāwhiti’s Te Poho o Rawiri Marae and Awatere Marae, are just some of the many grass-roots organisations providing welfare support — and can be contacted directly.

With horticulture severely affected, and many migrant workers in precarious positions and far from home, families and support networks, there are groups providing direct support to people in our communities like RSE workers. Contact PolyActive HB for details on how to donate or help.

Sustainable apparel organisation Little Yellow Bird have coordinated a drop-off call-out to its community in Wellington of practical relief items including nappies, formula, sanitary items, coffee, tea, biscuits and warm clothing, with founder Samantha Rae-Jones working closely with Defence Force contacts to facilitate drop-offs at its 23 Haining St office.

A concert for a cause