Record reviewer Peter Baker brings you the releases you need to know about. This week sees a stellar album from Tiny Ruins, a husband-and-wife duo with songs perfect for those who like Simon & Garfunkel, and an exciting vinyl release from Fat Freddy’s Drop.

Tiny Ruins — Ceremony

Tāmaki Makaurau’s Manukau Harbour, better known as Old Murky by locals, is where Hollie Fullbrook, songsmith and band leader of Tiny Ruins, found solace, structure and space. Fullbrook, exhausted from the release cycle of Olympic Girls, found herself deeply questioning what humanity was up to, while processing her own personal grief. Informed by her daily dog walks and worldly observations, Ceremony is awash with coastal metaphors, hard truths, and whimsical wordplay. Helping Fullbrook bring this cathartic opus to life are Cass Basil (bass), Alex Freer (drums) and Tom Healy (guitar and production). Upon hearing these sombre sketches, her band fleshed them out with colour and rhythm, creating a circumspect yet joyous celebration of creativity and life itself. From times of pain and turbulence, Fullbrook and co have crafted their best album yet — and that’s really saying something.

Record label: Ursa Minor

Release date: Out now

Listen to: Dorothy Bay

For fans of: Nadia Reid, Neil Young, and Aldous Harding.

Maxine Funke — River Said Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Ōtepoti-based Maxine Funke writes minimalist alternative folk, drawing inspiration from her surroundings and heritage. Having devoured her stepfather’s record collection, it wasn’t too long before she was sharing the stage with Mike Dooley (her stepfather), plus appearing in various incarnations of The Beaters, Snapper, and the Snares. After meeting and partnering with experimental musician Alastair Galbraith, she embraced her yearning for a quieter life, moving to the country and honing her acoustic guitar skills.

River Said is a tale of two halves. Tracks one to five are beautiful, soft observations of coastal Aotearoa and rural isolation; here, Funke’s sombre tones are supported by sparse organ and guitar instrumentation. Tracks six and seven are more experimental, drawn from improvisational cello, spoken word, field recordings and lo-fi recording techniques. River Said is a haunting collection of geographically inspired folk songs and experimental soundscapes worthy of investigation.

Record label: Warp/Disciples

Release date: Out now

Listen to: Call On You

For fans of: Vashti Bunyan, Karen Dalton, and Sibylle Baier.

Terrible Sons — The Raft is Not the Shore

Terrible Sons are Ōtautahi-based husband-and-wife L.A. Mitchell and Matt Barus. As former members of the Dukes and as solo artists, both have esteemed careers, but together, under the moniker of Terrible Sons, something magical happens. Recording of The Raft is Not the Shore took place in their home studio and was assisted by local musicians Jo McCullum and Jo Barus, with Tom Healy (Tiny Ruins, Soaked Oats) handling production.

Purposefully writing together, Barus and Mitchell sing from their shared learnings and time spent together, embracing change, while everything in the world around us seems continually fluid. Cinematic in Yelling in the Wilderness, traditional and contemplative on Birdsong, celebratory and joyous with Alright Alright, Terrible Sons usher us into a new era of Aotearoa-influenced alternative folk with an album of masterfully crafted folk and pop songs.

Record label: Nettwerk

Release date: Out now

Listen to: Easy Love

For fans of: Lake Street Dive, Bobbie Gentry, and Simon & Garfunkel.

Princess Chelsea — Everything is Going to be Alright (Taite Prize-Winning Album)

The Taite Music Prize was established in 2009, honouring the legacy of music journalist and broadcaster Dylan Taite. Since 2010, the award has highlighted outstanding New Zealand albums released in the previous calendar year. Judging is based on originality, creativity, and musicianship displayed on an album, rather than on sales or commercial success.

This year’s worthy recipient is Princess Chelsea, for her album Everything is Going to be Alright, recorded in Aotearoa and released in October 2022. This album has been lauded critically and embraced by fans and musicians, and is flush with silky pop textures, lushly orchestrated nocturnes and alternative space rock. Chelsea and her band are consummate professionals, their live shows are unforgettable, and Chelsea’s entire career is worthy of a deep dive. Congratulations to one and all!

Record label: Lil’ Chief

Release date: Out now

Listen to: Everything Is Going To Be Alright

For fans of: Jonathan Bree, Anni Rossi, and Lawrence Arabia.

Fat Freddy’s Drop — Live at Roundhouse London (Record Store Day 2023 vinyl release)

Record Store Day (April 22) finally sees Aotearoa’s seven-headed soul monster Fat Freddy’s Drop release Live at Roundhouse London on vinyl for the first time. Recorded at the legendary UK venue, it documents the final show of their 2008 European tour and captures one of our greatest exports in full swagger. Contained are six tracks, sprawling across three LPs. Included are favourites The Camel, The Raft, Flashback, Pull the Catch, The Nod and Shiverman. It’s a dub-heavy and soulful recording featuring the sweet vocals of Dallas Tamaira layered over one of the finest live bands you’ll ever catch. Grab your copy now, as this limited pressing won’t last long.

Record label: The Drop

Release date: Out now

Listen to: Pull the Catch

For fans of: The Black Seeds, Rocker Hi-Fi, and Nightmares on Wax.

Peter Baker is a local industry stalwart with 30 years’ experience and musical tastes from 80s electronic through to reggae, soul, jazz and country. If you’re lucky, you’ll find him in Tāmaki Makaurau behind the counter at Marbecks.co.nz, sharing his love of music. Read his album recommendations on Viva every Saturday.