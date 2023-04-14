Record reviewer Peter Baker brings you the releases you need to know about. This week, a deeply touching album of cleverly crafted indie folk, a genre-bending five-track EP, and an electro-funk classic is re-released.

Angel Olsen — Forever Means EP

Angel Olsen is an acclaimed songwriter and performer who’s not afraid to write torch songs for herself and for us all. Songwriting is a form of catharcisim for Olsen, offering space to enquire and room to heal. Post the 2022 Big Time tour and release schedule, Olsen found these four unreleased tracks from the Big Time sessions. It’s a testament to Olsen’s prolific talents that these four songs didn’t make it to Big Time. They all shared a common theme, and time and distance have given Olsen the opportunity to explore these recordings. Each carries her searing vocal talents and explores the possibilities of the future and the influences of the past. Essential listening for Angel Olsen fans.

Record label: Jagjaguwar

Release date: Out now

Fenne Lily — Big Picture

Fenne Lily’s latest offering Big Picture marks her third album for Dead Oceans, and it is easily her most direct and affirming album to date. Lily wrote Big Picture in her Bristol flat, distilling her chaotic and disastrous 2020 into 10 songs, which are confronting and cathartic all at the same time. Determined to expand the recording process, she and her touring band transplanted themselves to Brad Cook’s studio in North Carolina, where the album was tracked live and co-produced by Cook. The result is a deeply touching album of cleverly crafted indie folk and instantly memorable alternative rock. Lily shares immense vulnerability throughout Big Picture, offering her an opportunity to self-soothe and reclaim autonomy. Whilst the subject matter is tough, these songs are a perfect time capsule of growth and self-discovery.

Record label: Dead Oceans

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Tiny Ruins, Lucy Dacus, and Karen Dalton.

The Lahaar — The Lahaar EP

Soundway Records, a London-based label that initially specialised in re-issues and compilations of African, Caribbean, Latin and Asian music (50s to 80s), since 2012, has also released contemporary music from around the world, which brings us to The Lahaar, a trans-Tasman collaboration, featuring some of Aotearoa and Australia’s finest and funkiest talents: Julien Dyne, Horatio Luna, Scott Towers, Toby Laing, Lachlan Stuckey and Mara TK, to name a few. All combine on this genre-blending and foot-tapping five-track EP, which oozes many crate-digging references, such as Nigerian boogie, Jamaican dub, disco house and 70s funk. Mara TK’s sublime vocals on opening track ‘Doin’ It’ are worth the entrance fee alone. Here’s to hoping there is more to come from this excellent trans-Tasman combo.

Record label: Soundway

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Surprise Chief, Fat Freddy’s Drop, and Lord Echo.

Pedro Ricardo — Soprem Bons Ventos

Also joining Soundway’s contemporary roster is Portuguese multi-instrumentalist and DJ Pedro Ricardo. It’s hard to believe this is his debut album, having produced and recorded under various aliases over the past eight years. These recordings span four countries and occurred over the last five years. Here, Pedro draws on some of his pivotal childhood moments, a love for traditional Portuguese folk songs and an early education in jazz music. Soprem Bons Ventos translates to Good Winds Blow, and is a sonic tornado of haunting folk songs, organic jazz grooves, field recordings, sparse piano and even elements of math rock, hoven with whispered vocals and layered electronics. A wide and varied listen from this Portuguese virtuoso.

Record label: Soundway

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Penguin Café Orchestra, Kronos Quartet, and Wim Mertens.

Steve Monite — Only You (limited repress on vinyl)

Released in 1984 by Emi Nigeria, Only You highlights a shift in musical lanes for Steve Monite, moving from afrobeat and reggae to electro-boogie, pop and disco. Soundway’s Miles Cleret unearthed this gem on a visit to West Africa. So taken by the title track, he compiled and curated compilation album Doing It In Lagos: Boogie, Pop & Disco in 1980s Nigeria. Steve Monite has been enjoying a somewhat overdue renaissance. DJs like Laurent Garnier, Disclosure, and Swedish House Mafia often drop Only You in their sets, while Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, and Frank Ocean have released covers. Thanks to Soundway, there is a very limited repress of this electro-funk classic, so grab yours while you can.

Record label: Soundway

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Soundway Records, Gwen McCrae, and Nu Genea.

Peter Baker is a local industry stalwart with 30 years’ experience and musical tastes from 80s electronic through to reggae, soul, jazz and country. If you’re lucky, you’ll find him in Tāmaki Makaurau behind the counter at Marbecks.co.nz, sharing his love of music. Read his album recommendations on Viva every Saturday.