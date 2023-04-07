Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Davis and Julian Barwick, aka Boygenius, have a new album in a special display of alchemy, a global icon crafts rock-pop and electronica, and there are some songs for fans of Smashing Pumpkins.
Boygenius — The Record
Indie supergroup Boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Davis, Julian Barwick) unleash
Record label: Interscope
Release date: Out now
Listen to: ‘Not Strong Enough’
For fans of: Phoebe Bridgers, Hole, and The Breeders.
Wednesday — Rat Saw God
Search Google for Wednesday these days and the results are monopolised by the Netflix hit series Wednesday and its charismatic lead actress Jena Ortega. Dig deeper into those search results and you’ll notice a ground swell brewing around this Asheville quintet. Rat Saw God is their first for Dead Oceans. It screams gritty and loud, referencing 90s shoegaze and powerhouse alternative rock as touchstones, whilst adding some country twang and fuzzed-out lap steel guitar for good measure. This album is in your face, like their name’s sake; these southern outsiders are set for world domination.
Record label: Dead Oceans
Release date: Out now
Listen to: ‘TV in the Gas Pump’
For fans of: Smashing Pumpkins, PJ Harvey, and My Bloody Valentine.
Daughter — Stereo Mind Game
Daughter (Elena Tonra, Igor Haefeli and Remi Aguilelia) returns with their third studio album, Stereo Mind Game, after putting the band on hold in 2017. All three members remained close, although separated by oceans and time zones. After a short tour supporting The National, concepts for this new album were discussed, and in 2019 song sketches were shared. Recording commenced in 2021. Born in turbulent times, Stereo Mind Game turns up the dial for Daughter, lifting their well-crafted alternative pop songs to lushly produced observations of life, love and loss. Time apart has certainly brought this three-piece closer; these songs are bold and powerful, making this their most engaging and vibrant album to date.
Record label: 4AD
Release date: Out now
Listen to: ‘Be On Your Way’
For fans of: Slowdive, The XX, and The National.
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily — Love in Exile
Arooj Aftab’s 2021 Vulture Prince received wide critical acclaim, with Pitchfork and The Guardian praising this astonishing album, and earning her a Grammy for Best Global Artist in 2022 (it made her the first Pakistani to receive this honour). In 2022, she enlisted Vijay Iyer on keys and Shahzad Ismaily on bass to record Love in Exile, all three entering a New York studio to create seven sonic soundscapes, recorded live with minimal post-production. Aroof mesmerizes with her chant-like mediations, magically taking you on a journey into her life and heritage. The resulting 75 minutes of controlled improvisation are hypnotic and rhythmic, each player skilfully connecting with the other, forming one deeply spiritual life force. A welcome return from a Marbecks favourite.
Record label: Verve
Release date: Out now
Listen to: ‘Shadow Forces’
For fans of: Avishai Cohen and Anoushka Shankar.
Yaeji — With a Hammer
Tipped by Pitchfork as one of “25 artists shaping the future of music”, Yaeji cements her global icon status with With a Hammer. Yaeji is a multi-talented DJ, producer, vocalist and visual artist who calls Seoul, New York, Tokyo and Atlanta home, having previously appeared on Charlie XCX album Charli, delivered remixes for Dua Lipa and Robyn, and completed two world tours. Not one to rest on her laurels, Yaeji has manipulated 13 soundscapes, each evocative and introspective studies of her struggles with cultural restrictions and expectations, crafting 90s electronica, trip-hop and Korean indie rock-pop whilst staying true to her original dance floor aspirations.
Record label: XL
Release date: Out now
Listen to: ‘Done (Let’s Get It)’
For fans of: Charli XCX, Peggy Gou and Ross from Friends.
Peter Baker is a local industry stalwart with 30 years' experience and musical tastes from 80s electronic through to reggae, soul, jazz and country. If you're lucky, you'll find him in Tāmaki Makaurau behind the counter at Marbecks.co.nz, sharing his love of music. Read his album recommendations on Viva every Saturday.