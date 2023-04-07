Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Davis and Julian Barwick, aka Boygenius, have a new album in a special display of alchemy, a global icon crafts rock-pop and electronica, and there are some songs for fans of Smashing Pumpkins.

Boygenius — The Record

Indie supergroup Boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Davis, Julian Barwick) unleash their debut album The Record. It’s been five years since this three-piece sent shockwaves throughout the industry with their self-titled EP, released on Matador Records. Often these collaborations see one artist outshine the other, or the sum of the parts never quite reaches the giddy heights of the individuals involved, but that’s not true in this case. There’s some truly special alchemy on show here, each giving the other space to share their story, elaborate on the others and support one another where needed. It’s rare to find artists feeling so relaxed in each other’s creative process, giving room for something new to be conceived. Sure, they stay in their lanes, offering up mid-90s-inspired alternative rock and 70s-inspired whimsical folk. What’s great, though, is that it’s really good! Fans of these individual geniuses will not be disappointed.

Record label: Interscope

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Phoebe Bridgers, Hole, and The Breeders.

Wednesday — Rat Saw God Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Search Google for Wednesday these days and the results are monopolised by the Netflix hit series Wednesday and its charismatic lead actress Jena Ortega. Dig deeper into those search results and you’ll notice a ground swell brewing around this Asheville quintet. Rat Saw God is their first for Dead Oceans. It screams gritty and loud, referencing 90s shoegaze and powerhouse alternative rock as touchstones, whilst adding some country twang and fuzzed-out lap steel guitar for good measure. This album is in your face, like their name’s sake; these southern outsiders are set for world domination.

Record label: Dead Oceans

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Smashing Pumpkins, PJ Harvey, and My Bloody Valentine.

Daughter — Stereo Mind Game

Daughter (Elena Tonra, Igor Haefeli and Remi Aguilelia) returns with their third studio album, Stereo Mind Game, after putting the band on hold in 2017. All three members remained close, although separated by oceans and time zones. After a short tour supporting The National, concepts for this new album were discussed, and in 2019 song sketches were shared. Recording commenced in 2021. Born in turbulent times, Stereo Mind Game turns up the dial for Daughter, lifting their well-crafted alternative pop songs to lushly produced observations of life, love and loss. Time apart has certainly brought this three-piece closer; these songs are bold and powerful, making this their most engaging and vibrant album to date.

Record label: 4AD

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Slowdive, The XX, and The National.

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily — Love in Exile

Arooj Aftab’s 2021 Vulture Prince received wide critical acclaim, with Pitchfork and The Guardian praising this astonishing album, and earning her a Grammy for Best Global Artist in 2022 (it made her the first Pakistani to receive this honour). In 2022, she enlisted Vijay Iyer on keys and Shahzad Ismaily on bass to record Love in Exile, all three entering a New York studio to create seven sonic soundscapes, recorded live with minimal post-production. Aroof mesmerizes with her chant-like mediations, magically taking you on a journey into her life and heritage. The resulting 75 minutes of controlled improvisation are hypnotic and rhythmic, each player skilfully connecting with the other, forming one deeply spiritual life force. A welcome return from a Marbecks favourite.

Record label: Verve

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Avishai Cohen and Anoushka Shankar.

Yaeji — With a Hammer

Tipped by Pitchfork as one of “25 artists shaping the future of music”, Yaeji cements her global icon status with With a Hammer. Yaeji is a multi-talented DJ, producer, vocalist and visual artist who calls Seoul, New York, Tokyo and Atlanta home, having previously appeared on Charlie XCX album Charli, delivered remixes for Dua Lipa and Robyn, and completed two world tours. Not one to rest on her laurels, Yaeji has manipulated 13 soundscapes, each evocative and introspective studies of her struggles with cultural restrictions and expectations, crafting 90s electronica, trip-hop and Korean indie rock-pop whilst staying true to her original dance floor aspirations.

Record label: XL

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Charli XCX, Peggy Gou and Ross from Friends.

Peter Baker is a local industry stalwart with 30 years’ experience and musical tastes from 80s electronic through to reggae, soul, jazz and country. If you’re lucky, you’ll find him in Tāmaki Makaurau behind the counter at Marbecks.co.nz, sharing his love of music. Read his album recommendations on Viva every Saturday. Previously: Vera Ellen’s cathartic anthems and other things you need to hear.