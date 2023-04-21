Record reviewer Peter Baker brings you the releases you need to know about. This week, the National returns, there’s a genuinely great hip-hop album, and a Canadian songwriter is inspired by David Lynch.

The National — First Two Pages of Frankenstein

Self-proclaimed “sad dads” of alternative indie rock, The National are back. It’s been four years since I Am Easy To Find. During this time, solo projects were born, soundtracks were composed, megastar collaborations and friendships were cemented, tours were scheduled, cancelled, then rescheduled, and bouts of depression and writer’s block loomed heavy. Once back together, all dissolved as they entered their creative process.

First Two Pages of Frankenstein bears all the hallmarks of a National record and features a host of stellar guests, including Sufjan Stevens, Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift. To say that this new album is a triumphant return is somewhat of an understatement. It’s easily their best album since 2010′s High Violet and its clear absence does make the heart grow fonder.

This process has obviously brought them closer. Every track oozes connectivity and positivity, from the opening ‘Once Upon a Poolside’ to the closing ‘Send For Me’. First Two Pages of Frankenstein plays like a love letter to the world and to each other, a love letter I look forward to hearing over and over again.

Record label: 4AD

Release date: April 28

For fans of: Bon Iver, Interpol, and New Order

El Michels Affair & Black Thought — Glorious Game

Established in 2016, Big Crown Records founders Leon Michels and Danny Akalapse share an amazing work ethic and a CV of musical output that’s second to none. At 16, Leon Michels played in his high school band the Mighty Imperials. Since then he’s written, produced or performed with Sharon Jones and the Daptones, Lee Fields, Wu-Tang Clan, The Black Keys, Madlib and many, many more.

This year sees Michels team up with rapper, MC and actor Tariq Luqmaan Trotter, aka Black Thought, revered for his political awareness, double entendres and cutting freestyles. Trotter formed The Roots with Questlove in 1987 and shares a similar work ethic to Michels, counting him as one of his most respected producers and beatmakers.

After talking about working together for years, just as lockdown began, the two started swapping files, Michels sharing a beat and Trotter returning a fully fleshed song within hours. When the opportunity arrived, both convened to record this timely collaboration between two gifted musicians, resulting in a genuinely great hip-hop album.

Record label: Big Crown

Release date: Out now

For fans of: J Dilla, De La Soul, and The Roots

Alfa Mist — Variables

Alfa Mist is an East London-based artist, producer and label owner, revered for his lo-fi production skills and love of improvisation. Alfa has worked with Jordan Rakei, Tom Misch and Loyle Carner, composed works for the London Contemporary Orchestra and reworked tracks for Olafur Arnalds and the Blue Note label. Yet to be pigeonholed, Variables sees Alfa Mist relentlessly pushing boundaries and expanding musical horizons. Here, genres morph on a note, hip-hop melts into jazz, folk is layered with soul, and big beat clashes with psychedelia. Frantic in places, mellow in others, Variables is a warm and passionate outpouring of groove-based improvisation, one that will have your foot tapping and your mind tripping.

Record label: Anti

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Sampha, Kamasi Washington, and Makaya McCraven

David Bowie — Aladdin Sane (50th-anniversary half-speed master)

It’s 1973. Bowie is riding high in the success of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, touring America for the first time and enjoying access to extravagance and pretty much whatever took his eye. Aladdin Sane is Bowie in full observation mode, informed by his newfound stardom, vividly detailing the pros and cons that went hand and hand with such success/excess. Written and recorded at an alarming pace, this would be his last album to feature the Ziggy Stardust band and highlights a shift to glam rock. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Aladdin Sane, Parlophone has released a newly cut half-speed master pressing on vinyl.

Record label: Parlophone

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Iggy Pop, Lou Reed and Roxy Music.

In case you missed it: Andy Shauf — Norm

Drawing inspiration from David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive, Canadian songwriter Andy Shauf offers us the most subtle of concept albums. So inspired by Lynch’s epic work, Shauf ditched the original lyrics for the entire album, determined to rework the whole narrative based on LA’s deepest secrets. Shauf delivers an engaging and cinematic creation, born in his garage studio, self-producing and playing all the instruments on Norm, enlisting Neal Pogue (Tyler the Creator, Janelle Monae, Outkast) to mix the album. Norm is a beautifully crafted album, highlighting Shauf’s storytelling talents.

Record label: Anti

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Iron and Wine, Fleet Foxes and Andrew Bird

Peter Baker is a local industry stalwart with 30 years’ experience and musical tastes from 80s electronic through to reggae, soul, jazz and country. If you’re lucky, you’ll find him in Tāmaki Makaurau behind the counter at Marbecks.co.nz, sharing his love of music. Read his album recommendations on Viva every Saturday.