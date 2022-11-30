Paloma Schneideman, Where’d You Get That Corset?

Paloma Schneideman is busy. She recently wrote and directed a short film for Toi Whakaari. There’s her stage name PollyHill, that is seeing her prepping for summer shows and working on her musical project which may enter “a more experimental, less hip-hop space”. She’s helping craft tracks with Samara Alofa (”one of my favourite artists on the globe, and a dear friend”). Then there’s her recent move to Pōneke, to start a year-long master-class film intensive under Dame Jane Campion and Philippa Campbell.

In the midst of an exciting time when things are burgeoning, the self-described hedonist walks us through a typical day, shares what’s on her bedside table, and details the corset she loved and lost.

Walk us through a typical day for you.

It really depends, because I work across film and music. Sometimes I’m on location, sometimes I work from home (my bed).

Generally, I wake up at 8ish, drink a really good coffee. I do a lot of emails. If I’m really lucky I’ll chop up a couple of beats or maybe track some vocals.

I water and prune my herbs a lot because they seem to always have some sort of disease.

I’ll walk to the metro a few times and buy a kombucha or some nuts. Watch an NBA game.

Do more work, into the late hours of the night. Fall asleep to The Simpsons (seasons one-nine only). Wake and do it all again.

What’s your earliest memory of making music? Was there any genre you were drawn to early on?

I was always that kid that wanted to make songs and perform to a friend's parents.

Like, when all the other kids at the sleepover wanted to go for a bike ride or play some sort of sport, I’d manipulate them into performing an original song with me.

I was always drawn to hip-hop. I remember my sisters having the odd Wu-Tang or Mos Def track on a mixed CD and I was just really taken with it.

How do you prepare for a show?

I’ll just play my instrumentals and make sure I know my lyrics, go through the set and figure out what vibe the gig is lending itself to. Then try put it out of my mind ‘til I’m on.

What is a piece of clothing you bought recently, or want to buy?

I bought this Elle Mcpherson corset this week secondhand from Crushes, it’s faux denim but cute. But my friend Shaquille walked into my room yesterday, saw it, and said, ‘I’ll be borrowing this’. So it’s gone now, but not forgotten.

What’s a book you’re reading, or one you’ve enjoyed recently?

I won’t lie. I don’t read much. It’s sad. I actually find my attention span is really cooked and I prefer to listen to audiobooks. Girl, Woman, Other was a standout for me. And I can always return to Patti Smith’s Just Kids and feel at home.

Who is an interesting person or account you follow on Instagram? Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

For lols I’m big into @Itskidneybitch5 for the post-meme Berlin-esque TikTok queer lens cookery. For a good blend of politics and cynicism I like @Politicalediting2, it’s both funny, poignant and informative, curated with sharp commentary through a Tangata Whenua lens.

Do you have a favourite TV show or film?

The Simpsons raised me. I can watch Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind over and over again. Moonlight. Under The Skin.

What’s an event or exhibition that you are looking forward to, and why?

I’m looking forward to F.O.L.A (Festival Of Live Art Auckland.) I have some inside info about some coooool as shows lined up. Or anything FILTH AKL puts on is a guaranteed dopamine hit.

What have you been listening to lately?

I’ve definitely been refreshing my Kelela channels lately, desperately awaiting any mere drop of something new, then rinsing that. Anything the Griselda label puts out I jump on. I play a lot of my own demos (so dry) to try and find lyrics for them/further develop them. Or listen to my DJ friends’ mixes to be introduced to new worlds.

What’s a local bar, cafe or restaurant that you like, and why?

I’m looking for a new local. It used to be Crumb (RIP), and now need a new spot so let me know.

What have you been cooking lately?

I did a Vietnamese cooking class once and that really stuck with me, I make a good Goi Ga.

What’s on your bedside table right now?

A lava lamp, Rangikura by Tayi Tibble, a money tree and an Elizabeth Arden lip balm.

Do you have any favourite small pleasures? (E.g. a favourite face mask, something you like to do to wind down, a dessert you like to eat)

All my pleasures are big because I’m a hedonist. I’ve got a real problem with linen at the moment and keep buying flax linen bedding.

When are you the most productive?