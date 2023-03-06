What Contact Lens Wearers Need To Know About Wearing Eye Makeup

As a contact lens wearer myself, I know how niggly they can be at times.

Even the tiniest fleck of dust in the eyeball can cause enormous discomfort and my eyes are certainly more prone to dryness and irritation when I’ve gone a long time without giving my eyes a break by wearing glasses.

I realised recently that I’d never had the ins and outs of makeup-wearing with contact lenses explained to me; and as someone who loves a little shimmery shadow and will never leave home sans mascara, I thought perhaps I should be thinking more carefully about the products I’m using and how they might affect my eyes, and lenses.

So I decided to seek some expert tips from an optometrist — both for my own personal piece of mind and to help out my fellow contact lens wearers too.

Here, Sima Lal, optometrist director at Specsavers St Lukes and Mt Roskill in Auckland, answers my burning questions about all things eye makeup, hygiene and contact lens care.

When it comes to eye makeup, is finding optometrist-approved products important?

This is not essential, however, if you have sensitive eyes, it can be a good idea. Several brands offer formulas developed for contact lens wearers and those with sensitive eyes.

Choosing optometrist-approved products ensures the makeup won’t damage or aggravate the delicate skin around the eyes. Aside from the eye health and safety benefits, less irritation and discomfort around the eyes will also mean your makeup looks better!

What other things should contact lens wearers keep in mind when buying makeup?

No makeup products are off limits for those wearing contact lenses, however, I would recommend trying to avoid powdery and metallic shadows and mascara with fibres in case the particles get into your lenses. Instead, opt for cream-based eye shadows that are less likely to flake off into your eyes and irritate the lenses. It may also be helpful to avoid purchasing waterproof products — particularly mascaras — that may require extra scrubbing to get off at the end of the day, as this could lead to increased irritation around the eyes.

Is it ok to apply eyeliner to the waterline when wearing contacts?

I would advise against applying eyeliner directly to the waterline as the makeup can easily transfer into your eye and get stuck to your lenses causing irritation. If you really can’t resist, I’d recommend using a pencil liner instead of a gel or cream formula which is more likely to dry, harden and flake off into your eye.

Is it best to remove contact lenses before taking makeup off of the eye area?

Yes! I’d always recommend removing your contact lenses before taking off your eye makeup. This is to prevent any particles getting caught between the lens and the eye while you’re cleansing, which could damage the lens or irritate your eyes.

What are your best tips in terms of hygiene when using contact lenses?

Contact lenses can be a really great solution as an alternative to wearing prescription glasses, however, there are some key things to consider when it comes to hygiene.

Crucial, is always ensuring you have clean hands when you handle your contact lenses. If your hands aren’t clean, then you could transfer dirt or germs on to the lenses, which could lead to irritation or infections in the eye. This goes for moisturisers as well; wash any creams or moisturisers off your hands before handling your contacts.

When it comes to storing your contact lenses, it is best to always read and follow the instructions on your contact lens solution as they may differ from brand to brand. In general, never re-use solution in the storage case, and make sure you clean your case after every use. Plus, you should replace your case with a new one at least every three months.

If you wear monthly lenses, what are your best tips for cleaning them properly?

Monthly contact lenses can be a great option for lots of people but taking care to clean them is really important. Here are my top tips for cleaning:

Clean your lenses. After taking out your lenses, rub them gently with a few drops of solution for about 20 seconds. Don’t forget, never use tap water to clean your lenses or contact lens case.

Store them hygienically. It is equally as important to store your lenses hygienically, so always place them carefully in your contact lens case. The case should be clean and filled with fresh solution.

Read the instructions. If you’re unsure about the best way to keep your lenses and case clean, check the instructions on your solution and follow the advice.

What is the length of time you recommend contact lenses be worn in a day? And is it important to have some contact-lens-free days and wear glasses occasionally too?

This can vary person to person, and so I would recommend you chatting with your optometrist so they can recommend what is best for you. In some cases, wearing contact lenses for too long may be uncomfortable for your eyes. Remember, if you are feeling any discomfort, you should always take out your lenses and give them a clean (if reusable), and if the discomfort persists, book in with your optometrist to have your eyes checked out.

In terms of contact lens-free days, the recommendation is yes, you should give your eyes a break sometimes. Contact lenses are not recommended to be worn all the time, unless otherwise directed by your optometrist. Be sure to always follow the ‘wear schedule’ recommended by your optometrist. And remember to always take your contact lenses out when sleeping!

What’s the deal with contact lenses and swimming?

Unfortunately, swimming with your contact lenses in is not a good idea. There are a few reasons for this; firstly, the contact lens could be washed right out of your eye, and, secondly, the lenses could absorb any bacteria or chemicals present in the swimming pool which could then transfer into your eyes. I recommend always removing your contacts before swimming.

