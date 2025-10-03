From a countryside appearance medicine clinic to a boutique Pilates studio, Ashleigh Cometti charts the best new openings to have on your radar.

Settling on a skin clinic, cosmetic injector or hairstylist is no easy feat.

Whether you need a stylist who specialises in lived-in blonde, a 45-minute workout that delivers that signature burn, or a cosmetic injector who delivers a natural-looking result, here are 10 of Auckland’s newest beauty and wellness studios and spas to add to your reference list..

Photo / Pia Naera-Scott

The Refine Room

With more than 13 years’ experience as a registered nurse under her belt, Miriam O’Sullivan decided to make the pivot into cosmetic medicine.

From the clinic to the countryside, Miriam has opened purpose-built appearance medicine clinic The Refine Room situated on her family farm.

A mother herself, Miriam recognises the challenges many women face to carve out time for self-care, and offers a variety of tailored services designed to boost confidence and leave clients looking (and feeling) refreshed.

Photo / Pia Naera-Scott

The Refine Room’s treatments run the gamut from anti-wrinkle (Botox and Xeomin) to dermal filler (Juvederm) and skin rejuvenation injectables (Sunekos or PRP). Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The latter is of particular interest to Miriam, who says skin boosters are becoming increasingly popular for their ability to restore the skin from within – improving hydration and texture while boosting natural collagen and elastin production for a healthy, radiant-looking complexion.

Anti-wrinkle is priced at $15 per unit (the exact number of units required will depend on muscle strength and goals and will be discussed during the consultation process), filler is priced from $700 for 1ml, Sunekos starts from $800, while PRP is $600 for the initial treatment.

377 Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd, Clevedon. Refineroom.co.nz

Rae Face

After establishing her glowing reputation out west, Rachel Jackson has added a second location at which to perform her signature facial sculpting massage, taking up residence in popular acupuncture clinic Glow Body every Tuesday.

Rachel’s lymphatic technique is said to improve facial posture and alignment, boost blood flow, release muscle tension and increase collagen production, for a complexion that glows with health. She also employs principles of buccal massage (also known as intra-oral massage) – massaging inside the cheeks to relax and release muscles.

Face sculpting is a complementary service to Glow Body founder Hannah Johnstone’s cosmetic acupuncture treatments, both promising a natural, holistic alternative for those who prefer to avoid anti-wrinkle injectables.

Face sculpting massage is priced at $250 for a 75-minute treatment. Visit Rae Face inside Glow Body, 35 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, every Tuesday, or its permanent home at The Foundry 3, Unit 41, 90A Hobsonville Rd, Hobsonville. Raeface.co.nz

Romi

Helmed by Tessa Burlison and Israel Bittencourt Alvares, Romi is Mt Eden’s newest independent hair salon, an inclusive space where all feel welcome and leave with hair that shines with health.

The Loxy’s alumni made the move to Hookd in Grafton in early 2024 and have now joined forces once more to establish Romi in the vibrant heart of Dominion Rd.

A master with blondes, high-impact colour (and a paintbrush), Tessa renovated the space herself – overhauling the former salon with modern elements including wooden accents, glossy tiled benches, leather styling chairs, and a russet-red panelled reception desk.

Tessa specialises in lived-in blonde and micro-weft hair extensions, working with Loxy’s extensions to achieve a full-bodied, seamless result, while Israel is known for his expertly blended balayage and dimensional universal colour.

Prices vary depending on service. 361 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden. Instagram.com/romi.on.dominion

Velvaere

Lymphatic wellness studio Velvaere opened doors to its Takapuna clinic on September 1 and has quickly amassed a cult following for its suite of sculpting rituals said to restore, rebalance and reconnect both body and mind.

Founder Mikaela Walkinshaw sought to create a space that promoted a sense of deep relaxation, coupled with her mindful approach to massage, to ensure everyone feels calm and cared for.

Three services feature on Velvaere’s treatment menu, each including a one-hour full-body sculpt and flow massage with LED light therapy. The hero service harnesses targeted massage and cupping techniques to boost lymphatic flow, reduce bloating or puffiness and sculpt body contours.

Add-ons include a 30-minute skin-brightening LED facial or a 30-minute targeted LED on an injury or tension area.

Prices start from $250 for Velvaere’s signature Lymphatic Flow treatment (60 minutes) or $300 for Lymphatic Flow & Glow and Lymphatic Heal (both 90 minutes).

Studio 6, 40 Hurstmere Rd, Takapuna. Velvaere.co.nz

Belle Aesthetics

Nurse injector Camille Belle has teamed up with Society Skin on a shared space inside a newly refurbished studio near Takapuna’s Eat Street.

Making the move from Brown’s Bay to Takapuna marks an exciting new era for the experienced injector, who spent four years working as a surgical ward nurse before training in appearance medicine.

Camille is renowned for her bespoke approach to injectables, working with clients to achieve a subtle, natural-looking result.

Belle Aesthetics treatments include anti-wrinkle injectables like Botox, hyaluronic acid-based dermal filler, and skin boosters ranging from Profhilo Structura to Viscoderm Hydrobooster and Juvederm Volite to improve skin integrity and overall health.

Consultations are priced at $150 (redeemable with treatment), with anti-wrinkle priced at $19 per unit, dermal filler ranges upwards from $700 for 1ml, while skin boosters begin at $700. Units required will depend on muscle strength and goals and will be discussed during the consultation process.

Level 1, Studio 3/40 Hurstmere Rd, Takapuna. Belleaesthetics.co.nz

Blush Skin Clinic

Specialising in Laser Genesis, DMK enzyme therapy and depigmentation treatments, Blush Skin Clinic is set to open its Newmarket clinic on October 9.

The new clinic will be the skin specialist’s third location across the motu, having established its presence in both Whangārei in 2017 and Christchurch in 2023.

Recently recognised as New Zealand Clinic Of The Year 2025 at the DMK Awards in Sydney, Blush Skin Clinic takes clients on a skin journey, working together to achieve long-term, lasting results for conditions like acne, spider veins, pigmentation or melasma, keratosis pilaris and more.

To celebrate, the team are hosting an exclusive launch party from 5pm on October 9, with live demonstrations, spot prizes and goodie bags on offer. Register for your spot at Blush’s website – spaces are limited.

Prices vary depending on service. 1 Balm St, Newmarket. Blushskinclinic.co.nz

Lab Brow Bar

Following in the successful footsteps of its Hamilton studio comes Lab Brow Bar’s new Auckland home, which opened its doors in the city fringe in mid-September.

Lab Brow Bar’s new Ellerslie location is delivering the studio’s signature sculpted brow treatments and gravity-defying lash services to beauty obsessives, with four vibrant orange workstations and ample natural lighting.

Popular services include those that promise to save time in the mornings: think shapes, tints, lifts and laminations – a little maintenance to be low-maintenance.

Prices start from $35 for a 15-minute brow shape or tint, and range up to $147 for a 65-minute hybrid brow tint and lash lift. Add-ons are also available.

105 Main Highway, Ellerslie. Labbrowbar.com

Photo / Supplied

Anna Jane Pilates

Nestled inside a restored villa on the corner of Jervois Rd and Wallace St lies one of Auckland’s newest Reformer Pilates studios, Anna Jane Pilates.

It’s here that Anna teaches her AJP Method, a series of movements that prioritise form and technique while lengthening and strengthening muscles, and improving flexibility.

Anna brings with her more than 12 years’ experience in Pilates, delivering her go-to burn in every 45-minute class. With only nine Reformer beds available, Anna and her team are better able to coach clients through every movement, ensuring their form is spot-on at every turn.

Photo / Supplied

Private and group classes are available, including specialised offerings like a four-week block of classes designed to improve your golf swing (here’s looking at you, lads).

Classes are priced from $40 for a casual class, with a 10-day intro offer available for new clients for $99. Concessions and memberships are also available.

171 Jervois Rd, Herne Bay. Annajanepilates.com

Bo Injectables & Bo Beauty

Salon owners and sisters Britney and Courtney Ackland made the move a few doors down from their original Jervois Rd villa in early August, taking up residence inside a light-filled space upstairs from Anna Jane Pilates.

Courtney boasts 12 years’ experience in appearance medicine, with the registered nurse regularly attending conferences and training sessions to ensure she’s across the latest cosmetic techniques and trends. She established Bo Injectables in 2019 and offers anti-wrinkle injectables (Botox), hyaluronic acid-based dermal filler and skin boosters including Profhilo, Sunekos and Skinvive to improve skin laxity, tone, texture and hydration.

Master brow artist and educator Britney has more than eight years’ experience as a cosmetic tattooist, and is known for her masterful approach to a brow shape and style, amassing celebrity clientele around the motu. Services include all manner of lash and brow treatments, including lash lifts, brow sculpts and brow laminations, alongside cosmetic tattooing for brows, lips and lash lines.

Pricing at Bo Beauty starts from $90 for a brow sculpt and colour, ranging up to $650 for cosmetic tattooing. At Bo Injectables, anti-wrinkle is priced at $18 per unit, dermal filler varies between $600-$800 per ml depending on treatment area, while skin boosters including Sunekos start from $1400.

172 Jervois Rd, Herne Bay. Bobeauty.co.nz and Boinjectables.co.nz

AW Wellness

Facialist Amelia Wood has rebranded her boutique skin clinic from Room 9 to AW Wellness (Amelia Wood Wellness), a decision made in tandem with her move to Kenkō Studios in Newton.

Amelia has more than 20 years of clinical knowledge in skin health, which has provided an excellent foundation on which to add more holistic-style treatments.

This includes the Spiritual Sound Facial, a 75-minute treatment priced at $350, which fuses sound and aromatherapy, aiming to promote deep relaxation. Specialised modalities can be added on to any Bespoke Advanced Facial, ranging from dermaplaning to nano infusion or microneedling.

Advanced skincare by Osmosis features in most skin services, including the brand’s newest addition, the StemCell Factor Serum, and are available to purchase online or in-clinic.

Prices start from $200 for a one-hour Bespoke Facial, with the ability to add-on additional services like red light therapy.

40 St Benedicts St, Newton. Awwellness.co.nz

More beauty

Dyson Airwrap Coanda 2x, Reviewed: Is This $1000 Tool Worth Its Price Tag? How does the new Dyson Airwrap Coanda 2x stack up to the original? And is it worth the hype? Read on for an honest review of the new tool and how it works for long hair.

Acids Explained: The Difference Between AHAs, BHAs, PHAs and How They Could Transform Your Skin. Skincare ingredients list has you stumped? Consider this your go-to guide to acids.

7 Years In The Making, Sans Ceuticals Founder Lucy Vincent Is Disrupting The Hair Care Category With Perpetual. Beauty entrepreneur Lucy Vincent is changing the way we interact with hair care with the launch of Perpetual, a waterless innovation that redefines sustainability and design.

How To Build A Complete Beauty Routine Using Products From The Supermarket Aisle. From smoothing hair care to glow-giving makeup: a beauty editor’s guide to the 20 best supermarket beauty buys.