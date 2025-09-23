How does the new Dyson Airwrap Coanda 2x stack up to the original? And is it worth the hype? Read on for an honest review of the new tool and how it works for long hair.

The promise

Dyson says its newly minted Airwrap Coanda 2x features the tech company’s “most sophisticated motor yet”, delivering twice the air pressure as the original (hence the 2x) for improved curling, faster drying and smoother straightening without the need for extreme heat.

This new launch is the third iteration in the Airwrap story: the original launched in 2018 with separate barrel attachments for clockwise or anti-clockwise curls; a second model – the Airwrap i.d. – came in 2022 with the ability to switch curl direction on the same barrel; and now the third, the Airwrap Coanda 2x.

The new Dyson Airwrap Coanda 2x is available in three colourways, including Ceramic Pink (pictured here). Photo / Supplied

So, how is this new model different from its predecessors?

The next-generation tool is much lighter (and shorter), and comes with a suite of new attachments engineered to harness the Coanda effect technology (meaning they’re not interchangeable with other base models).

Plus, each attachment is RFID-enabled integrating seamlessly with the MyDyson app, meaning the heat and airflow settings are automatically adjusted to suit your unique styling profile.

Whether you want to dry, curl, wave, smooth, volumise or straighten, there’s an attachment to do it all.

The launch was flanked by another new addition to Dyson's formulations range – the Chitosan Multi-Use Styling Spray, $130, which is said to supercharge results and boost style longevity.

The multi-styler boasts six different attachments to create a variety of hair looks, from voluminous blowouts to smooth, straight styles. Photo / Supplied

The practice

“The Airwrap Coanda 2x makes it easier than ever to style your hair exactly how you want it with no skill required” is the tag line accompanying the brand’s newest device.

An interview with Kathleen Pierce, Dyson’s global president of beauty, revealed that in the company’s market research, user-friendliness and style longevity were two pain points for current Airwrap users, The Coanda 2x was a direct response.

I had high expectations of the shiny new tool, a pretty Ceramic Pink upgrade on the original Prussian Blue device I’d used for years prior.

I started by downloading the MyDyson app and created my hair profile (long, slightly wavy, holds curls well) to set up my personalised i.d. curling routine, which sets a time for heat and airflow speed to ensure curls last.

The MyDyson app includes styling guides to help new users familiarise themselves with the RFID-enabled attachments. Photo / Supplied

As a regular Airwrap user, I didn’t follow the styling guides (the app is pre-loaded with guides on how to create a retro blow-out, soft bouncy curls, 90s blowout and more) and decided to have a bit of a play instead.

I noticed immediately how much lighter and smaller the device was. Previously, I’d wielded the tool around my head like a pseudo-light saber, which was particularly difficult after a heavy arms session at the gym.

Instead, it felt more nimble to manoeuvre. I could curl section by section without risking DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness).

The body of the machine doesn’t feature buttons like the previous two versions; instead it’s touch-enabled and follows the rhythm set up by the app, meaning you really don’t have to think too hard to achieve the type of curl you’re after (tightly wound or big and bouncy). You just follow the simple curl, set, release pattern all over.

Unlike the two previous iterations, the new Airwrap Coanda 2x doesn't feature a multitude of buttons on the front.

Equally of note was how strong the airflow was (the “Coanda effect” in motion). I’d been told about the new Hyperdymium2 motor during the press briefing, which is said to spin nine times faster than a Formula 1 car engine (my husband enjoyed this bit of trivia).

I’d struggled with previous Airwrap iterations to get my roots bone dry, but not this time. More than this, I could feel a difference as my hair wrapped around the 30mm and 40mm barrels - it was a much stronger pull (but not uncomfortable) than what I’d tried before.

Other exciting new additions include the Anti-Snag Loop Brush 2x, which uses flexible, needle-nose bristles to minimise snagging while smoothing hair, and the Airsmooth 2x attachment which can be used on dry hair to straighten.

From 80% damp (as is recommended) to a bouncy, voluminous blowout took me around 20 minutes on my thick, long hair.

The price

The new Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x multi-styler and dryer is priced at $1049 and is available in three colourways: Ceramic Pink, Jasper Plum and the limited-edition Amber Silk, from selected retailers and Dyson.co.nz.

The Airsmooth attachment is a good sub-in for the previous flyaway attachment. Photo / Supplied

The verdict

While I’ve only used the Airwrap Coanda 2x a handful of times, so far I’m impressed.

It offers a more polished finish than my current Airwrap, and I’ve been using the Airsmooth attachment to smooth my baby hairs that stick up like an unwanted halo from my crown.

Regular Airwrap users might remember the flyaway attachment, but I think the Airsmooth is an even better upgrade from that, taming frizzy bits and flyaways with ease.

Is it more user-friendly? Yes, but a learning curve still exists. The in-app guides and tech-enabled attachments make it easier to master if you have the patience to practise.

It’s certainly faster and more powerful, thanks to the supercharged motor and enhanced attachments to make styling more efficient. Not having to fuss around with switching out attachments is a huge plus.

Twenty minutes from damp to dry: Ash's finished look using the Airwrap Coanda 2x.

But ultimately, is it worth $1000?

While it is a lot of money to spend on one device, it’s worth it if you’re going to use the tool regularly. The low heat won’t compromise hair health, so if you’re someone who styles your hair daily then this might be the ticket to preventing breakage, damage or colour fade linked to high heat.

Plus, it has the ability to replace multiple styling tools in one, meaning less clutter in your bathroom drawer and the ability to create a multitude of looks, from a 90s blowout to smooth, straight locks.

It’s a shame the attachments for the original or the i.d. aren’t compatible with the new Coanda 2x, as existing users would need to buy the entire unit to benefit from these clever new attachments like the Airsmooth.

But if you could do away with your hairdryer, straightener, curling wand and hot brush, then this would make for a worthy investment.

