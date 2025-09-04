Runway To Real Life: Get The Karen Walker & Zambesi NZFW Show Look

Shark Beauty hair director Sara Allsop shares her hot tips.

As important as the garments themselves that float down the runway, hair and makeup looks help create both mood and moment – creating a unified aesthetic where the beauty look complements the fabrics and silhouettes.

An integral part of a fashion show’s overall vibe, beauty looks play a vital role in communicating the designer’s vision, allowing models to take on an imagined character that aligns with the collection.

Shark Beauty for Karen Walker. Credit_ Life Without Andy

Hair direction in particular remains a critical element, with styling decisions helping build cohesion – from sleek styles which ooze polished refinement, through to textured and unfussy waves that feel both confident and lived-in.

It makes sense, then, that two of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most celebrated fashion labels – Karen Walker and Zambesi - tapped Shark Beauty as their official hair tool partner for their respective fashion shows which took place on August 28.

Each trend-setting hair look was a collaborative process between each of the New Zealand designers and award-winning hairstylist and creative hair director for Shark Beauty, Sara Allsop.

Shark Beauty for Zambesi - Credit_ Life Without Andy

“Hair plays a crucial role in expressing a designer’s vision,” says Sara. “Shark Beauty’s powerful styling tools allow us to create bold, beautiful hair looks that help tell the runway story without compromising on hair health or staying power.”

The renowned stylist collaborated closely with each designer – sharing creative visions and concepts behind-the-scenes to develop dynamic hair looks that told a story and presented each collection's message effectively.

Powered by Shark Beauty’s suite of salon-quality styling tools, including the best-selling Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System and its backstage certified attachments, Sara and her team of stylists created high-fashion hair looks that underpin the brand’s commitment to celebrating hair diversity on the runway and in real life.

Below, Sara shares the inspiration behind each hair look, with tips on how to recreate each style from home.

Shark Beauty for Zambesi - Credit_ Life Without Andy

Get The Look: Zambesi

At Zambesi, the brief was simple: a relaxed, wet look as if models had just surfaced from the ocean.

“Confident and elemental,” Sara says of hair that appeared natural and undone, with a just-out-of-the-water texture. “Slightly matted and textured, the finish is a balance of moisture, movement and natural elements. We are embracing imperfection and natural texture, letting the hair tell its own story.”

For designer Elisabeth Findlay, the collaboration process with Shark Beauty and Sara was a beautiful synergy between brands. “Pairing our vision, Sara’s expertise and Shark’s innovation has been a dream, allowing us to craft visual emotions and silhouettes to pair with the clothes. Together we tell the story of our collection in a powerful way.”

Shark Beauty for Zambesi - Credit_ Life Without Andy

Step 1: Start by applying a generous amount of strong mousse or texturising salt spray through the roots and mid-lengths.

Step 2: Use a tail comb to create a centre part. Once your part is in place, either secure the top section with flat clips on either side of the part or place a hair net over the top of your head. This helps mold the shape without leaving any harsh lines.

Step 3: Attach the Curl-Defining Diffuser attachment to your Shark FlexStyle and begin drying the product into the hair at the roots. Press the diffuser gently into the scalp while drying - this helps to press the hair flat to the head and lock in that matte, lived-in texture.

Step 4: Once your roots are mostly dry and flat, move down to the lengths of your hair. Still using the diffuser, scrunch and pinch the hair with your fingers to enhance natural waves or curls.

Step 5: Remove your clips or hair net. Take a small amount of smoothing product and lightly work it through the ends only. This contrast creates the illusion of a wet finish through the lengths while keeping the roots matte and textured.

Step 6: Tuck the hair behind your ears to sculpt the face, leaving a few stray strands out front for texture and movement.

Shark Beauty for Karen Walker. Credit_ Life Without Andy

Get The Look: Karen Walker x Adidas

At Karen Walker, Sara created two hair looks – one that celebrated voluminous texture with soft buns and another that was both smooth and textured with double knotted ponytails.

She worked closely with Karen to develop hair looks that felt both lived-in and confident, with styles designed to celebrate each model’s natural hair texture, movement and individuality.

The Shark FlexStyle’s Curl Defining Diffuser attachment was Sara’s secret weapon when creating each hair look – helping to enhance each model’s unique features and lending what Sara calls “softness and cinematic charm”. The FlexStyle’s FrizzFighter

“Hair is as much a part of dressing as the clothes themselves. It sets the tone, brings the attitude and carries the energy,” says designer Karen Walker. “Collaborating with Sara Allsop and Shark Beauty means the hair has the same agility as the clothes and accessories, strong, dynamic and with a sense of play that captures the spirit of the show.”

Shark Beauty for Karen Walker. Credit_ Life Without Andy

Step 1: Start with damp hair, apply a volumising mousse or spray generously throughout the hair, working it in with your hands to create lift and body.

Step 2: Using the Shark FlexStyle Curl-Defining Diffuser attachment, thoroughly dry your hair. As you dry, scrunch hair with your hands to enhance texture and encourage natural movement.

Step 3: Once hair is completely dry, gently brush through with a cushion brush to soften and shape the texture you’ve created with the diffuser.

Step 4: Create a strong, central parting. Take the hair that would naturally fall in front of your ears on both sides and pull it into two high ponytails that sit just back from the front hairline, in line with the mid to outer end of your eyebrow.

Step 5: Twist one ponytail around itself, letting the hair coil into a soft bun shape. Secure the bun with bobby pins in your hair colour for a seamless finish. Repeat on the other side.

Step 6: For added texture, gently rough up the bun with your fingertips.