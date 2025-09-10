Former All Black Marc Ellis and partner Mibella Villafana open wellness studio Cora; Singer Doja Cat ate a tube of M.A.C Lipstick on the VMAs red carpet - she’s since been announced as its newest ambassador; French luxury skincare Codage Paris now available at SO/Auckland; Charity Look Good Feel Better launches Still Me September campaign; Aleph reveals new range of professional-grade makeup brushes; Celebrate World Wellness Weekend at Sofitel; Glasshouse Fragrances expands its body care line.

Welcome to Viva’s Beauty Insider, our monthly column where beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti unpacks every movement within the industry.

Keep your finger on the pulse by heading to our @Nzhviva Instagram for updates as they happen.

Read on for every important beauty announcement worth knowing this month.

More than just a Pilates studio, Cora offers a suite of wellness rituals to reconnect body and mind. Photo / Supplied

Wellness studio Cora set to open

Former rugby legend Marc Ellis and partner Mibella Villafana are preparing to open doors to Cora, a reformer Pilates and wellness studio geared towards women and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Touted as a premium urban sanctuary in the heart of Grey Lynn, Cora’s unique proposition runs much deeper than somewhere to squeeze in a workout - instead it promises a modern fusion of mindful movement, restorative contrast therapy sessions, IV treatments and community events in one.

“Cora comes from corazón, meaning ‘for the love of’, and that’s exactly what it represents. It’s a space where movement meets stillness, where we honour both energy and rest, and where community is at the heart of everything we do,” Mibella says.

“At Cora, we celebrate women, uplift the LGBTQ+ community, and redefine what holistic wellbeing means in today’s world. We’re incredibly proud of our inclusive offering and know it will truly resonate with our community.” Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Mibella’s practice as a qualified yoga and Pilates instructor sees her well-equipped to lead a team of practitioners responsible for curated reformer Pilates classes - each one tailored to meet people where they are with a blend of movements that build strength, resilience and balance.

For some much-needed relaxation and recovery, Cora’s contrast therapy suites combine Finnish saunas with ice baths to ease tired muscles and invigorate the mind.

“At Cora, we celebrate women, uplift the LGBTQ+ community, and redefine what holistic wellbeing means in today’s world," explains Mibella Villafana, pictured with partner Marc Ellis.

With a keen eye for the arts, Mibella sought to collaborate with Föenander Gallery - with the upper level dedicated to a curated edit of exceptional New Zealand and international art.

For non-needle phobes, The IV Lounge promises an elevated intravenous vitamin drip treatment in a serene space that doubles as an idyllic spot to host workshops and private retreats.

More than this, Cora offers bespoke wellness experiences to energise and inspire guests, available for everyone from corporate teams to girls’ getaways or bridal party celebrations.

Cora offers up to 10 classes and contrast therapy sessions daily, and is open from Saturday, September 13. Membership options, including introductory offers, individual or bundled classes and weekly unlimited classes are available.

Visit Cora at 2 Kingsley St, Grey Lynn. For more information or to explore membership options, visit Corastudio.co.nz.

Doja Cat took a bite out of her go-to shade, M.A.C's Lady Danger, on the VMAs red carpet. Photo / Supplied

Doja Cat is M.A.C’s new ambassador Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Pop icon Doja Cat is no stranger to a viral red carpet moment - she’s morphed into cats, aliens and other worldly creatures in the name of making a statement.

On Monday, the Paint The Town Red singer engaged in her most playful stunt yet on the VMA red carpet, pretending to touch up her lips with a tube of M.A.C’s MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick in the shade Lady Danger, before taking a bite out of it and swallowing it as the crowd watched on.

In classic Doja Cat fashion, the PR stunt was to draw attention to the fact she’s been revealed as the brand’s newest global ambassador.

A press release shared by M.A.C. announced the Grammy award-winning artist was selected for her “fearless energy” and ability to “use makeup as a tool for creativity, pushing the boundaries of expression”.

It’s a full-circle moment for the star, who explained: “I’ve been a M.A.C girl forever, and now I get to take that love to the global stage.”

“Makeup is my paint, my armour, my way of creating characters - and M.A.C has always stood for that kind of artistry and freedom. We’re going to push it even further and make people see beauty in a whole new way.”

But was it actually lipstick she was nibbling on? Should we also be taking sinking our teeth into M.A.C’s best-selling shade?

Sadly not. Instead, the edible chocolate replica of Lady Danger was crafted by pastry chef Amaury Guichon, who regularly shares his mind-binding chocolate confections to TikTok (fans may remember his life-sized snow leopard).

Get Doja’s look with the non-edible version of M.A.C’s MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick in the shade Lady Danger, $46, here.

High-performance skincare label Codage Paris is now available from inner city hotel, SO/Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Codage Paris now at SO/Auckland

Fans of French cosmeceutical brand Codage Paris will be delighted to learn that the brand’s suite of high-performance skincare has landed at SO/Auckland.

Four new Codage Paris treatments have been added to SO/Spa’s treatment menu - spanning two facials and two body treatments which harness the brand’s “serum mixology” blending practice to ensure best results.

This fully customisable approach to skincare sees active ingredients cocktailed together to address a multitude of skin needs - be it ageing, hydrating or brightening.

Consider the Codage Couture Express Facial, a 30-minute bespoke facial which is fast, effective and completely tailored to a raft of skin types and conditions. Or luxuriate with the Codage Couture Facial, a one-hour ritual using Codage’s cellular workout massage technique to promote deep relaxation.

For body, take your pick between the Intense Hydration Body Scrub to smooth skin with sugar and rice particles, or the Anti-Ageing and Firming Body Scrub which is powered by hyaluronic acid, centella asiatica and stem cells to boost firmness and elasticity.

As Viva Beauty Therapist of the Year 2025 finalist and SO/ Spa therapist Caitlyn Fredericks explains: “The Codage couture facial is super customisable, meaning that it adds an extra layer of detail and suits our bespoke philosophy really nicely.”

For more information or to book, visit So-hotels.com/en/auckland/wellness/spa.

Support LGFB’s latest initiative

This September, cancer charity Look Good Feel Better has launched it’s Still Me September campaign which is calling for donations to see an additional 1000 patients receive the cancer support they deserve.

Every $35 donation enables the charity to offer a person facing cancer with a complimentary cancer support class, proving that identity transcends appearance.

For more than 30 years, Look Good Feel Better has offered cancer patients expert-designed services available 365 days a year, spanning in-person skincare and makeup classes, virtual video sessions, monthly online Q&As and podcasts.

Look Good Feel Better isn’t a government-funded agency, therefore relies on the generosity of the wider community to help those facing cancer rediscover themselves once more.

Cancer patient Elin, 63, says: “Cancer stole part of me and my identity. Look Good Feel Better helped bring that back. I am still me, I am just a little bit less at the moment.”

For more information or to donate, visit Stillme.org.nz.

New Zealand makeup brand Aleph has added four new professional-grade makeup brushes to its arsenal. Photo / Supplied

Aleph launches new makeup brushes

Off the back of a jam-packed New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria schedule, local makeup brand Aleph has launched its limited-edition Pro Multi-Use Brush Collection to the public.

Available from today, September 10, the collection of four professional-grade makeup brushes were a backstage must-have throughout NZFW, having been used by makeup artist and founder Emma Peters to create a multitude of runway-ready beauty looks.

Renowned for her conscious approach to beauty, Emma’s tight-edit of four makeup brushes builds on her three decades of expertise in the industry.

“These aren’t just brushes, they’re creative partners,” says Emma. “They’re designed to feel substantial in your hand, to work with whatever you love, and to help you feel confident in your own artistry.”

Each brush plays beautifully with either powder or cream formats, helping to seamlessly buff product into skin for sculpted cheekbones or perfectly defined lips. Not to mention they recruit FSC-certified wood handles, and are finished with low-VOC paint. The bristles are vegan, a synthetic take on natural animal hair but promise the same level of softness and performance.

The collection includes the Lip/Eye Define, $52, a flat, rounded brush with a cap to spot conceal or touch up lips on-the-go; the Buff/Diffuse, $69, an angled dome brush for applying base products; the Blend/Blur, $66, a multi-tasking brush for concealer or eyeshadow; and the Cream/Powder, $69, a wedge-shaped brush to sculpt, set or apply bronzer.

Discover the complete collection now at Alephbeauty.com.

Treat yourself to a little TLC at Sofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour next weekend. Photo /Supplied

Celebrate World Wellness Weekend at Sofitel

In need of a little R&R? Sofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour is hosting its own take on World Wellness Weekend from Friday, September 19 to Sunday, September 21 with a variety of curated wellness spa experiences and rituals to help you find your zen once more.

The three-day celebration will see the inner-city sanctuary transform into a holistic health and wellness hub, with three different treatments on offer to reconnect body and mind. Each treatment sees Sofitel Spa’s use of premium skincare and body care from brands like Biologique Recherche, Elemis, and New Zealand brand Nellie Tier.

The Radiance Ritual is a complimentary mini hand massage and personalised skincare consultation on offer on the Saturday and Sunday, with a limit of five bookings per day (book ahead so you don’t miss out).

Rise and Revive is taking place on the Friday, with any 30-minute spa treatment booked between 10.30am and 12.30pm to include complimentary access to the Sofitel’s fitness facilities.

Available throughout the weekend, Sanctuary Days is a 90-minute full-body spa experience which includes a body scrub, mud wrap, massage and mini facial at a discounted rate of $199 ($300 value).

On a global scale, World Wellness Weekend is a non-profit movement that supports the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 3 - promoting wellness in the workplace and under-served communities including schools, retirement homes and in the healthcare space.

To book, phone (09) 354 7440 or email SofitelSpa.Auckland@sofitel.com.

Sunsets in Capri is one of the five scents that comprise Glasshouse Fragrances' expanded bodycare line. Photo / Supplied

Glasshouse expands its body care line

Australian fine fragrance maker Glasshouse Fragrances has expanded its existing body care line with the launch of the new Make It Personal Body collection.

From hydrating body lotions to gentle body wash and cosseting body bars, every formulation highlights a blend of skin-loving ingredients designed to boost collagen production and support skin health at a deeper level.

The collection spans five of Glasshouse Fragrances’ best-selling scents: Sunsets in Capri, Forever Florence, Midnight in Milan, Kyoto in Bloom and A Tahaa Affair.

Glasshouse Fragrances founder and CEO Nicole Eckels explains each tube works to nurture skin while promising an elevated sensorial experience.

Every formulation is free from parabens, silicones and sulphates, while also being cruelty-free.

The Make It Personal Body collection is priced from $24 and is available now from selected retailers and online at Nz.glasshousefragrances.com.

More beauty

A revolutionary new hair care line looks set to shake up the status quo; New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria Beauty secrets; and two brand founders making waves in their respective fields.

7 Years In The Making, Sans Ceuticals Founder Lucy Vincent Is Disrupting The Hair Care Category With Perpetual. Beauty entrepreneur Lucy Vincent is changing the way we interact with haircare with the launch of Perpetual, a waterless innovation which redefines sustainability and design.

Runway To Real Life: Get The Karen Walker & Zambesi NZFW Show Look. Shark Beauty hair director Sara Allsop shares her hot tips.

The Best Beauty Moments From New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria 2025. Beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti charts the most memorable makeup looks and hair trends happening now.

Beauty Entrepreneur Sophia Mantell Is A Girl’s Girl & Her New Haircare Brand Proves It. After cutting her teeth with skincare brand Daily, beauty entrepreneur Sophia Mantell has turned her attention to haircare.