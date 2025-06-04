Where to get your free Nomu matcha across the motu tomorrow; visit La Roche-Posay’s Blue Door activation for Acne Awareness Month this weekend; Charlotte Tilbury is coming Down Under on June 14; luxury hotel spa Chuan partners with New Zealand skincare brand Nellie Tier; Viva Beauty Awards winners to be announced on June 11.

Nomu Matcha’s nationwide takeover

It’s been a little over six months since mother-daughter duo Tessa and Karen Stockdale launched Nomu Matcha – their modus operandi to make high-quality, authentic Japanese matcha available across Aotearoa.

The journey began with their Ceremonial Grade Matcha (which has amassed so many fans it’s since sold out twice), and now Tess and Karen are continuing their mission with the introduction of Nomu’s Premium Grade Matcha.

Touted as the “entry-level” matcha for those who want to try the drink but prefer a lighter-bodied taste, Premium Grade Matcha is derived from second and third harvest leaves from Nomu’s Kyoto-based supplier, while its Ceremonial Grade comes from first harvest leaves only.

"A massive part of our mission when creating Nomu was to educate New Zealanders on what makes a good matcha, vs a s*** one," says co-founder Tessa. "By sharing the insights that we've learnt directly from the source, we're ensuring that Kiwis are informed when purchasing matcha and not being misled into buying low-grade matcha labelled as something that it's not."

To celebrate the launch, Nomu Matcha is giving away 500 free matchas tomorrow (June 5) at cafes located across the country.

New Zealand cafes offering free Nomu Matcha from 8am until sold out are:

Auckland: Cafe Ditto, 29A Mount Eden Rd, Grafton.

Cafe Ditto, 29A Mount Eden Rd, Grafton. Hamilton: Cream Eatery, 14 Garden Place, Hamilton Central.

Cream Eatery, 14 Garden Place, Hamilton Central. Pāpāmoa: Blended Deli, 520 Gloucester Rd, Pāpāmoa Beach.

Blended Deli, 520 Gloucester Rd, Pāpāmoa Beach. Wellington: Betsy Coffee Truck, 1 Okowai Rd, Aotea, Porirua.

Betsy Coffee Truck, 1 Okowai Rd, Aotea, Porirua. Christchurch: Heirloom Cafe, 11/359 Colombo St, Sydenham.

Visit Nomumatcha.com for more.

Visit La Roche-Posay’s Blue Door

June marks the start of Acne Awareness Month, dedicated to raising awareness about the common skin condition and the far-reaching impacts it can have on physical and mental health.

The global initiative shines a spotlight on the many causes, treatments and prevention of acne, by educating, supporting and empowering those struggling with breakouts.

This June, La Roche-Posay is inviting consumers behind the Blue Door – a personalised skincare pop-up coming to Newmarket this Saturday (June 7).

Developed in partnership with Chemist Warehouse, La Roche-Posay’s Blue Door is a wholly immersive experience, promising an in-depth look at the science poured into every product, while the clever SpotScan technology on hand helps analyse skin and recommends a personalised skincare routine to suit. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Pop by and discover the latest launches, or chat to one of the skincare experts with any skin-related concerns or queries you might have.

A suite of La Roche-Posay’s acne-fighting skincare is available at Chemist Warehouse, including the newly launched Effaclar Duo+M Patches 22pk, $24, which harnesses hydrocolloid technology to help shield, correct and repair acne marks and blemishes (pictured above).

Visit the La Roche-Posay Blue Door Pop Up, 242 Broadway, Newmarket.

Photo / Guy Coombes

Beauty Award winners coming soon

Drum roll, please...

The results are in. All public votes in the Viva Beauty Awards 2025 have been counted and the winners are soon to be revealed.

The complete list of winners will be announced on Viva.co.nz and in Viva magazine on June 11. The magazine, a special beauty issue, will feature five pages celebrating those who took out the top spots across all 30 categories.

This year’s awards would not have been possible without our presenting partner, Glow Lab. All Glow Lab products are readily available in the health and beauty section of your local supermarket aisle, meaning it’s easier than ever to shop for your hair, body and skincare essentials.

Viva loves the new Ceramides range, which combines Glow Lab’s ceramide complex with key ingredients such as niacinamide, cica and squalane to inform its four-strong range of skincare. It’s perfect as a lightweight moisturiser to wear under makeup, or something rich and cosseting to smooth on before bed.

See Glowlab.co.nz for more information.

Charlotte Tilbury is visiting Melbourne

If you’ve been a long-time fan of celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury and her enviable makeup line, then you may want to book flights to Melbourne for her upcoming visit.

On June 14, Charlotte Tilbury will host “The Greatest Glow On Earth” – touted as the “world’s biggest beauty masterclass” inside the Melbourne Town Hall in front of a thousand makeup-obsessed guests.

Presented by Mecca, he event offers fans the opportunity to witness the makeup maestro at work – giving an inside look at the signature artistry techniques that have cemented Charlotte’s reputation as the artist in-the-know for runway shows and red carpet appearances internationally.

More than this, Charlotte will be sharing her best-kept beauty secrets on how to achieve her signature glowy makeup look with fans.

“It has always been my mission to empower everyone, everywhere to feel and look like the most beautiful, confident versions of themselves,” Charlotte said in a statement before the event. “Hosting the world’s biggest beauty masterclass is such a special moment, as it means I can share all of my tips, tricks and secrets from my 30-plus year career with even more beauty lovers.”

Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster AU. Can’t make it across the Ditch? Follow @meccabeauty on TikTok so you can enjoy The Greatest Glow on Earth from home via TikTok Live at 8.30pm NZ time, on Saturday, June 14.

Chuan Spa partners with Nellie Tier

It’s the award-winning spa nestled deep within the Cordis Auckland, and now Chuan Spa is partnering with premium New Zealand skincare brand Nellie Tier to deliver an elevated, localised spa experience to guests.

Rooted in their collective commitment to holistic wellbeing and sustainability, Chuan Spa has reimagined its treatment menu to include a selection of restorative treatments that highlight the quality and performance of Nellie Tier’s 100% natural skincare.

Every Chuan Spa facial can be tailored to help address a range of skin concerns and issues, using Nellie Tier’s natural, plant-based skincare, which aims to nourish, protect and restore skin.

Crafted in Aotearoa, Nellie Tier skincare is based on principles of aromatherapy and phytotherapy (traditional herbalism) while also being free from hidden nasties, including sulphates, synthetic ingredients and chemicals.

The new Nellie Tier-infused treatments are available at Chuan Spa at Cordis Auckland, 83 Symonds St. See Chuanspa.com to book.

