Alex Watts knows that Billy’s at Ayrburn won’t be to everyone’s taste. But she’s okay with that.

To anyone with an interest in art and design Alex Watts has a dream job, spending someone else’s money to ensure that Queenstown’s Ayrburn is the visual wonder that developer Chris Meehan envisioned.

Minds were blown as patrons started enjoying Ayrburn’s different hospitality spaces in December 2023 and the extravaganza continues with the opening earlier this year of Billy’s in the restored 1800s homestead. It’s completely over the top, in a good way, with a skilful combination of Victoriana, chinoiserie and modern-day design details that have you digesting the decor as much as the Cantonese food.

Billy's design combines Victoriana, chinoiserie and modern details.

“It’s not going to be to everyone’s taste and that’s okay. My home certainly doesn’t look like this,” Alex says as we take in layers of wallpapering, tiling, paint, drapery, light fixtures, furniture and walls covered in art.

Alex smiles as we get to the art, fully aware of how enviable shopping for the 230-and- counting piece collection is. New Zealand artists McCahon, Hōtere and Goldie mix with those further afield (spot the Miro). There are also commissioned works by Natasha Wright (New York) and Alina Gozin’a (Sydney). Billy’s sunroom is adorned with an installation of beaten copper leaves by Alex’s father. Glass lampshades have been custom-blown by Monmouth. Australia’s Maryanne Moody has created beautifully textural wall hangings.

Works include New Zealand icons McCahon, Hōtere and Goldie.

“Commissioning is an exciting process that I am fortunate to be involved in. You give a brief and hope for the best. It’s a risk but we have always been pleasantly surprised. It’s also exciting to see some of the newer artists take off and become more recognised.

Alex says this confidence comes from the film industry. Her parents worked in Queenstown’s art departments, so she grew up around it before studying a Bachelor of Fine Arts, majoring in design, and spending 10 years in film design and art direction herself. She loved it but it was not family friendly so when she had children (her eldest is 7) she gave it up.

Enter Chris Meehan, via husband George Watts who works for Chris's Winton group, with an idea for Ayrburn that felt familiar.

Some copper leaf installations were made by Alex’s father.

“There’s a connection to film set work and we have used a lot of scenic artists from films to create the aged, authentic look of the newer buildings.”

Just as she used to source props, Alex now buys furniture and fittings to ensure each of the Ayrburn venues tells the right story. When it came to buying art, her confidence came from an art procurement and curation project she had previously completed for Flockhill Lodge.

At Ayrburn, Alex works closely with architects, interior designers and George’s landscape design team to create operational spaces that look great. They are all part of the bigger picture, then it’s down to Alex to add the layers.

“Everything tactile,” she explains. “If you tipped the building upside down and shook it, I source all the stuff that would fall out – furniture, plates, cushions, signage …”.

Constantly balancing design with practicality, Alex looks at how spaces will be used and their requirements.

Billy’s is housed in a restored 1800s homestead at Ayrburn, Queenstown.

“The functional side of design is the fun part,” she says.

And the same goes for budget – yes, she does have one.

"If I splurge here, I have to come up with a cheaper way to do something there. With endless money you could source everything from one expensive shop, but where is the fun in that? There's no challenge."

Alex laughs that a lot of the time she’s a glorified mover – unpacking and moving furniture about is hard work and she must be organised to ensure arrival times meet opening dates.

With 230 artworks and an over-the-top interior, Billy’s is a feast for the eyes as much as the palate.

“I start buying things as soon as a project is locked in. I don’t necessarily know where they will go, just that they will work for the space. Putting it all together, is fun and scary – you can’t help but think ‘what if it looks terrible’? The joy of working in house (as the group creative lead) is that I am involved with a project from inception, when it’s just doodles on a page, to sitting here enjoying a meal and watching others enjoy the spaces – it’s a side I haven’t experienced before. It’s very satisfying.”

Spring fresh your home like a pro

Alex Watts’ top tips for giving your home a bold seasonal refresh:

Seems obvious, but a good clean does freshen things up. I I love a Sunday morning rearranging an area or even just a shelf in my home. Moving things around can be as satisfying as getting new things.

I I love a Sunday morning rearranging an area or even just a shelf in my home. Moving things around can be as satisfying as getting new things. Source new vases or jugs from vitrine.co.nz or thesundaysociety.co.nz to bring spring growth indoors. Down south I fill mine with snowball viburnum and flowering dogwood to acknowledge the change of season.

from or to bring spring growth indoors. Down south I fill mine with snowball viburnum and flowering dogwood to acknowledge the change of season. You could change things up with new paint colour or curtains, but cushions are less of a commitment. Swap them out seasonally for big impact that doesn’t break the bank. littleandfox.co.nz and landhome.com.au are two favourites. Have confidence in what you pick and don’t get too caught up with what matches – sometimes the beauty is in the contrast.

and landhome.com.au are two favourites. Have confidence in what you pick and don’t get too caught up with what matches – sometimes the beauty is in the contrast. Something. Anything! Is better than a blank wall. New Zealand has lots of affordable art options. Mix the high with the low. I source prints from well-known New Zealand artists from gowlangsfordgallery.co.nz, discover new artists at frameworkshop.co.nz and look out for good buys at artandobject.co.nz. Reframing existing artworks and photographs can also bring change. I use homesteadpictureframers.co.nz and elliotcreative.co.nz.

