This award-winning kitchen has two sides, depending on what’s needed – discreet or purposeful, says Leanne Moore.

Interior designer Celia Visser loves creating beautiful spaces that draw people to them and hold memories. So, when it came to designing a new kitchen for an extension to her own 1870 character home in Auckland, she switched effortlessly from designer to client.

“I love designing homes with soul and a spark of magic, places that provide a sanctuary to escape life’s everyday demands,” she says.

Her own kitchen pays homage to what she loves and how she and her husband like to live. The kitchen is glamorous and elegant, with a pragmatic side that offers sensible solutions to design challenges.

“I’m a practical designer,” she says. “I love spaces that look beautiful, but this is a real-life kitchen that’s the heart of our day-to-day living.”

This award-winning kitchen blends old-home charm with smart design. Photo / John Williams and Kallan MacLeod

To solve the lack of space for a butler’s pantry, Visser came up with a clever alternative – a kitchen that’s mostly hidden from view. At the centre is a strong rectangular slab of stone. The sleek island bench and black polished concrete flooring is balanced by white cabinet doors, and a wall of windows that adds interest (and natural light) without being overwhelming. The tall, double-moulded doors were created to blend with the character of the original house.

When the doors are closed, there’s a restricted dark and light colour palette, but when it’s open for business, the kitchen is more complex, with built-in walnut veneer shelves and drawers adding practical storage and warmth to the space.

Designed for real life, this kitchen also impresses guests. Photo / John Williams and Kallan MacLeod

There's a well-considered place for everything revealed in the inner workings of the kitchen, including extra bench and sink spaces. All the appliances, both large and small (bar the dishwasher) are concealed behind the doors, which are divided into three workstations.

Nowhere is the bespoke and custom quality of the kitchen more evident than in the workstation on the left, which houses the coffee and wine area. There’s easy access to everything she needs, including a sink and a coffee machine.

The kitchen design won the NZ Kitchen of the Year award. Photo / John Williams and Kallan MacLeod

“I designed glass shelves to display our large selection of beautiful wine glasses, while the coffee cups, teacups and wine accessories are all stored below in drawers,” says Visser. “This station is intended to be used mainly in mornings and at the end of the day.”

Whether it’s open or closed, the kitchen has become a beacon in the living area, attracting guests who easily flow from there into the dining and seating spaces, as well as outdoors.

“The look and feel of the kitchen has transformed the way we use the house now, whether it’s hidden when entertaining guests or open when cooking,” she says.

The kitchen island is a solid rectangular slab of stone. Photo / John Williams and Kallan MacLeod

“It has a timeless quality, character and appeal, creating a beautiful backdrop for living – it’s a hidden gem.”

This kitchen won the Trends International Design Awards NZ Kitchen of the Year.

DESIGNER: Celia Visser

Celia Visser’s design turns a lack of pantry space into a clever feature.

