Artist Ewan Stratford, who took up painting after suffering a stroke, is hosting an exhibition of his own work and that of 11 other artists.

Stratford, formerly a tractor driver and a farmer, suffered a stroke in 1999 which left him with paralysis in the right side of his body. He took up painting a year later, using only his left hand.

He and the 11 other artists take part in weekly art groups at the Wanganui Community Arts Centre on Taupo Quay.

Stratford's wife Margaret said that there were "nearly 100" paintings on display in both rooms of the gallery - "a year's worth of work".

"We were all geared up to host this exhibition at the Racecourse as part of the Artist Open Studios, then of course Covid-19 hit.

"They had all this work to be displayed, and we thought this was a good time to do it.

"Now we're going back to level 2, but I've got all the contact tracing stuff and hopefully it'll only be for a couple of days."

Margaret Stratford said there were a "variety" of inspirations behind her husband's work.

"After he couldn't work he took up painting tractors and trucks and things he knew about.

"Our boys live over in Australia and we've been on holiday there a few times, so he went through a spell of painting scenes from our trips.

"Ewan really liked the colours in Australia, with lots of nice bright oranges."

Ewan then began to paint musicians, Margaret said.

A large portrait of Willie Nelson is on display in the front room of the gallery.

"He finished a portrait of Kenny Rogers a couple of days before he passed away."

Bob Wilson, another artist whose work was on display, said he only took up painting "a couple of years ago".

"I was a potter, but then I didn't have a studio or a kiln, so I decided to take up painting instead," Wilson said.

"I did a few Pauline [Allomes] workshops and she said that painting was more than just copying photographs, you have to develop your own style.

"A couple of my works were made with squeegee bottles and sponges, and another two were made in the first few weeks of lockdown.

"They're about a family and restrictions and what they had to do during that time."

• The Quay Artists Exhibition runs from August 12 to 24 at the Community Arts Centre at 19 Taupo Quay.