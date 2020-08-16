A 39-year-old man will appear in Whanganui District Court on Monday morning facing a charge of failing to stop after ramming a police car in Bulls.

A police spokeswoman said the driver fled from police after they were called to a domestic harm incident in Hunterville.

"The driver rammed a police car in Bulls after they pursued him on SH1 from Hunterville," she said.

"It occurred at around 1pm and police arrested the man straight after."

Criterion St was closed and traffic is diverted off High St during the incident.

A person is being treated for minor injuries at Whanganui Hospital.