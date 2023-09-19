Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Inform your opinion: How to win an argument

By
4 mins to read
Is your opponent the loud, frothing at the mouth type? Talk quietly and keep saliva spray to the absolute minimum. Photo / Getty Images

Is your opponent the loud, frothing at the mouth type? Talk quietly and keep saliva spray to the absolute minimum. Photo / Getty Images

Feel free to disagree, but we have never been as argumentative as we are today. And with an election bringing us debates both large and on TV, and small and over a coffee, this seems

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener