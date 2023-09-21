Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Inform your opinion: How the word “woke” is being misused in NZ

By
5 mins to read
Woke was once a decent, respectable word that could be used effectively to make a point and had a history of which it could be proud. Photo / Getty Images

Woke was once a decent, respectable word that could be used effectively to make a point and had a history of which it could be proud. Photo / Getty Images

It may seem like a minor matter, but how people use words is an important clue to their character. Take the word “woke”. Four innocent little letters now lie at the heart of the culture

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener