Fasitua Amosa: From Angry Samoan to Pasifika theatre

By Linda Herrick
8 mins to read
Fasitua Amosa: More people working in the arts should run for council. Photo / Supplied

Auckland actor Fasitua Amosa is a man of many roles. He’s a Samoan chief and the title “Faiumu” connects him back to his grandfather’s family on Savai’i. He’s the deputy chair of the Whau Local

