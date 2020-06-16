Stratford hockey teams played determinedly over the weekend.

The Stratford Premier men hockey team played against New Plymouth against New Plymouth Old Boys School first 11 on June 12.

The game got off to a very fast start with each team hot on their feet without any relenting.

Stratford managed to score off a penalty corner in the first five minutes and moments later another goal was slotted from a great run up field from Leslie Longstaff.

In the second quarter Brock Engelen managed to pop one in from another pass from Leslie.

At halftime the score was 3-0. Quintin Adlam hit a beautiful cross ball for Shaun Darth to pick up and score. Curtis Boyde continued the trend with another skilful goal.

The pace slowed down towards the end and Boys High managed to sneak a goal past, making the final score 5-1, with Stratford winning the match.

On Saturday, June 13, the Stratford Avon Men's team started the new season with a tough task against the Northern Masters.

With Avon's traditional mix of youth and experience leaning heavily towards youth this year, development and learning are the team's targets.

The Northern Masters dominated the game, showing the young members of the team the value of strength on the ball and treasuring possession.

They produced some good hockey in winning 4-0.

However, Adam Sampson made some great saves in goal, and Grant Sayer provided calm experience at the back.

Last year's Hatch Cup trio of Michael Lobb, Toby Dymond and Kyan Hancock created some great linking and team passing in the middle.

This helped to set another Year 9, Julian O'Sullivan, up for some forays into the Masters circle.

The Stratford Premier Women's team had a tough first hit out against New Plymouth Old Boys Women's A team, with a nil-all draw.

Stratford were happy with the result, as they have a lot of new players in the team.

Annika Roodbeen was awarded player of the match in her first game back for Stratford.

She played a great game in the mid field and she is a great addition to the team.

The Stratford Broadway team had a good first game against New Plymouth Boys High School second 11.

With a fairly new team this year they had a bit to figure out but seemed to play well together, getting a few goals up early on.

Broadway won the game 4-3. Player of the day was Mark Greensill who had a fabulous game at fullback.

Stratford Women's B had a great first game to win 2-1 against the Rebels.

With a group of players returning to hockey and a few that have never played before, the B Women played outstanding hard hockey.

Kelly Larsen had a great game playing defence, earning herself player of the day.

This week's games:

New Plymouth:

Friday, June 19: Stratford Women's B vs New Plymouth Old Boy B at 6.30pm.

Saturday, June 20: Stratford Broadway vs Barbarians at 2pm.

Stratford:

Friday, June 19:

Stratford Women's A vs Hawera at 6.30pm.

Stratford Men's A vs Hawera at 8pm.

Saturday, June 20: Stratford Avon vs Te Kiri at 12pm.