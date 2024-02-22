Samuel Salisbury says the new hub will be a space for youth to develop their love of conservation and the environment.

Samuel Salisbury says the new hub will be a space for youth to develop their love of conservation and the environment.

Amber Cayley and Samuel Salisbury are leading the charge as co-leaders of the newly launched Taranaki Forest & Bird Youth Hub.

The hub aims to inspire passion and drive action among young people in environmental conservation. Both Amber and Samuel are dedicated advocates for nature and sustainability, and they invite other like-minded youth to join them.

Amber, a Year 12 student at Sacred Heart Girls’ College, recently received the 2023 Taranaki Youth Environmental Leader Award for her community service, leadership and commitment to environmental advocacy.

Samuel, a Year 13 student at New Plymouth Boys’ High School, has shown a strong dedication to environmental stewardship from a young age.

He has actively participated in various environmental projects, from family conservation efforts and extending to involvement in youth programmes like the Lake Rotokare Youth Ambassador and the Blake Inspire programme.

In an emailed press release, Samuel says the hub is a place for rangatahi to come together.

“My vision for the hub is to create a place where like-minded youth can come and develop their love of conservation and the environment,” says Samuel.

Forest & Bird Youth is a national network of young individuals aged 14-25, created and run by young people, for young people committed to preserving and revitalising Aotearoa New Zealand’s natural habitats and species.

When they noticed the absence of a youth hub in Taranaki, Amber and Samuel independently approached Forest & Bird, eager to start one locally.

The duo hope the Forest & Bird Youth Taranaki Hub will become a vibrant community where young people can connect, collaborate, and take practical action.

Amber said if youth worked together, they could help protect Taranaki’s wildlife.

“We’re excited to inspire and connect rangatahi in Taranaki towards a shared goal of environmental stewardship. Together, we can protect our taiao for future generations.”