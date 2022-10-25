Clive Tongaawhikau was sworn in as Stratford's first Māori ward councillor. Photo/ Te Korimako o Taranaki

The first Māori ward councillor for Stratford district says he's ready to fight for his people when necessary.

Clive Tongaawhikau was sworn in on Tuesday, October 25, along with four more new Stratford councillors, six returning councillors and Mayor Neil Volzke.

The swearing in followed a pōwhiri as the five iwi of the district handed over their new māngai (spokesperson) to the council.

The speakers said gaining representation at the council table was momentous, but cautioned Tongaawhikau it would not be an easy role.

Ngāti Ruanui's Rukutai Wātene told the new councillor he'd need to fight for Māori interests in the district – but the fight would be with the pen, not the fists.

Raymond Kaiki spoke for Tongaawhikau and said the role would at times mean tohetohe and tūtuki – contention, knocks and collisions.

Tongaawhikau said he was up for the fight.

"I feel that's bang on and I will do the job that I'm put here to do. Because when you look at the job description, it says to represent a Māori voice – so koinā, that's me anyway, that's who I am."

"This is a Māori face in a place that hasn't had it before."

Despite the cautions, Tuesday's pōwhiri and swearing in had a celebratory atmosphere.

Kapa haka groups taught by Clive and his wife Wharekuka – from Stratford High School, Taranaki Diocesan and Spotswood College – filled the chamber with waiata and haka.

Tongaawhikau was buoyed by the support.

"The feeling is just overwhelming really, just in terms of wairua, you know?" he said.

"It's a good start for us ... seeing this room filled with this type of synergy and aroha – and all the iwi showing up."

Herewini Nōpera from Whakaahurangi Marae said the Māori ward councillor would plant seeds of understanding so the council could clearly hear what iwi and hapū were saying.

Kaiki offered himself and other supporters to the councillors, as people to call on to help resolve any difficulties.

"Should Clive do anything – right or wrong – and you need to sort out an issue, call on us. This is the face you can call on to help resolve the situation."

"He doesn't stand alone."

Mayor Neil Volzke – elected unopposed for his fifth term – was also struck by the wairua in the room.

"It's very emotional and quite supercharged to see the chamber full like that."

"I think we'll benefit enormously by having Clive at the table – it brings a new voice and a new dimension to council and I think it's a way forward. It's an inclusive, unifying sort of thing."

Volzke was instrumental in securing the Māori ward for this year's local elections.

In May last year, Stratford district councillors put off considering the ward until the 2024 election, despite being accused of racism by Ngāti Ruanui.

An outcry from iwi prompted the mayor to call another meeting three days later, on the last day possible for adopting the ward.

Four iwi made their views crystal clear and with a unanimous vote, the council became the final Taranaki council to approve a Māori ward for 2022.

On Tuesday, Volzke appointed Min McKay his deputy mayor, and as she was confirmed unanimously the longest-standing councillor John Sandford highlighted her energetic influence.

"When you stepped in you came out with two guns blazing from day one: you turned this council around in its thinking, especially over the Māori wards."

McKay is one of four women at the council table, a gain of one from the previous term.

The council is also notably younger overall, including 27-year-old real estate agent and property developer Matthew Watt.

Councillors could take their oath of office in English or Māori: Tongaawhikau was impressed that new councillor Ellen Hall, a Pākehā youth worker, took hers in te reo.

