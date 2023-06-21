A tale of a dysfunctional family is coming together nicely as cast and crew of Stratford High's production of Madhouse get ready for opening night. Photo / Ilona Hanne

It may be a madhouse, but it’s a very polished version being delivered on stage by the cast and crew of Stratford High School’s version of the one-act play Madhouse this week.

Madhouse is written by talented playwright Todd Wallinger, who has won multiple awards for his scripts over the years, and the plot of Madhouse is a great read on its own. Add in a talented cast however, and you have an evening’s entertainment that is well worth the ticket price.

With characters mainly aged over 18, and a cast aged mainly under that, it’s particularly impressive just how well the actors not only portray their characters, but in some case also really draw their characters out to be much more than the lines alone allow for.

The lead characters are the children, and one granddaughter, of bestselling mystery author, and millionaire, Byron Pembroke - Gerald (Jack Linton), Judith (Charlotte Frazier), Pansy (Ellie Brady), Russell (Kauby Ngatai-Northcott and Abigail (Lily Single).

All five rangatahi own their spot on stage, with some stand-out performances from them. Charlotte is no stranger to the stage, and it is to be hoped she continues to seek theatre roles after she finishes high school this year. If not, it will be New Zealand theatre’s loss. Her experience and confidence on stage are not only well-suited to her character, the bossy and highly-strung Judith, but also when it comes to working with some of the less experienced cast on stage, when she is able to adapt quickly to missteps or props behaving badly with neither pause nor loss of character.

Jack is another seasoned performer and does an excellent job in portraying eldest child Gerald. Despite the challenge of playing a character some two decades older than himself, Jack makes the character his own, keeping the comedy in the character without making it cartoonish.

Kauby, who played Māui in the school’s production of Moana Jr last year, plays the charming but lazy youngest son, Russell, and does a fantastic job of giving Russell the likeable rogue persona, not dissimilar to how he played Māui. It works brilliantly in this role, just as it did in Moana Jr. Note to local directors - if anyone is thinking about putting on a production of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, you might want to shoulder tap Kauby - he’s the quintessential lovable slacker. (Also, please - theatre groups - someone put on Ferris Bueller’s Day Off - the unofficial musical in the next few years - Generation X will buy all the tickets.)

Ellie Brady is a newcomer to the stage, yet as Pansy actually has the most lines in the show. She gives a flawless performance throughout, setting the bar incredibly high for any future versions of this production. Ellie is a thoughtful actor and gives her character a real depth throughout. While never hinting at the twists and turns the play brings, she is key in making the various revelations believable through the way she plays Pansy.

Playing the only actual child in the main cast is Lily Single (Abigail). Despite physically being the same height and age as many of the “adults” on stage, Lily makes sure her portrayal of Abigail is consistently youthful without being over-laboured. It’s great physical acting and Lily has excellent stage presence throughout. She and Charlotte team up well in an earlier scene, fighting over a doll, with no words just actions, in a way that develops both their characters far better than paragraphs of script ever could.

The supporting cast is equally talented as the main cast, with Ollie Lister-Hardman and Jordyn Buckland playing the family butler Hobson and lawyer Lorraine respectively. Both teens have been part of a range of local theatre productions over the years, and are clearly benefiting from the experience. Indi Single (Grandmama) is another cast member who is a confident and experienced performer, and while she doesn’t have many lines in this show, she delivers every one of them flawlessly. She’s another actor with great physicality on stage, creating the illusion of a much older person than she is.

Marcus Mottram is yet another Stratford on Stage alumnus who has clearly paid attention in acting class. Playing Joey the Burglar, Marcus brings an energy to the role that literally lifts the entire show. He’s quick and versatile both in words and action, and demands the audience’s attention whenever he is on stage.

With nearly 20 other characters in this play, it’s impossible to list them all. A shame, as everyone of the young cast deserves mention, as do the backstage crew - with not only a great set design in this production, but also great use of lighting, music and props to set the scene throughout. Wardrobe and makeup are equally well thought out, so kudos to all involved.

Overall, this a fun show that ensures every cast member has their chance to shine, and they rise to the occasion beautifully. Well done cast and crew of Stratford High School’s Madhouse!

The Details:

What: Stratford High School presents: Madhouse

When: Thursday, June 22 - Saturday, June 24. 6pm

Where: Stratford High School

Details: Tickets from the school office. Adults $15, child/student $10



