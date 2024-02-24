Steve Murphy and Edge at a previous dog trial event.

The chance to be the top dog in the North Island is coming to Taranaki.

The annual Tarata Sheep Dog Trials take place next month and Taranaki Centre Sheep Dog Trials president Ken Lobb says the event is always popular.

“I expect lots of dogs and people. Tarata is renowned for getting behind and supporting the sheepdog trials. It goes right down to helping put the sheep out in the arena and also people getting stuck in, helping in the kitchen ready to provide a good feed. It’s always a nice atmosphere.”

The event is open to sheepdogs and handlers from across the North Island and Ken says he looks forward to the event.

“The Tarata club has great courses.”

Tarata Sheep Dog Trials Club president Bryan Hocken says the Tarata township always supports the event.

“They all come out and see the dogs in action.”

There are three days of competition, with the Friday and Saturday open to competitors from around the North Island and the Sunday being exclusively for the locals, he says.

On the Sunday, Taranaki sheepdog handlers will have the chance to run their dogs in a local sheepdog trial event in the morning. The afternoon, he says, is dedicated to family fun.

“It’s always a good time. The kids make up their own fun playing on the hills and it’s just a nice day. There’s no phone service, so it’s the perfect chance to get out and about in nature. We’ll have a cafe and a bar running so there’ll be plenty to eat and drink.”

The Details:

What: Tarata Sheep Dog Trials Club event

When: Friday, March 1- Sunday, March 3. Sunday is the family fun day.

Where: 3016 Tarata Rd, Tarata.







