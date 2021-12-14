New Plymouth chocolatier at Taste of Taranaki pop-up

Giles Chocolatier has a number of chocolates for sale at the Taste of Taranaki pop-up. Photo / Supplied

A New Plymouth chocolatier is showcasing all things chocolate at the Taste of Taranaki pop-up in Eltham, from truffles and chocolate bars to personalised treats.

Gavin Giles, the owner of New Plymouth-based Giles Chocolatier, is pleased to be included in the pop-up. "The pop-up has a lovely vibe and all the products around are just excellent. There are so many good products on display."

Gavin says he's worked with some of the businesses included in the pop-up to create unique products. "I've worked with a local manuka honey provider, Krakin Chillies, Juno Gin and countless others. I enjoy working with local businesses."

Gavin, born and raised in New Plymouth, completed training in the Royal New Zealand Air Force and also at the InterContinental Hotel in New Zealand.

"I then ventured to London. I trained at Guilds of London and Westminster College. I've also worked under the mentorship of the top pastry chefs of the time in various high-end hotels and patisseries throughout London and France. When I came back, there was a spot in the market for a chocolate shop so I opened one about five years ago."

The shop was built and run by his great-uncle as a butcher's in the 1930s. "I've really enjoyed it, it's a nice place."

Gavin says he enjoys working with chocolate. "I like taking a solid lump of high-quality chocolate and creating something amazing with it. I produce original flavour combinations, each of which is handmade and completely unique to that day. My passion is to ensure that everyone has chocolate they enjoy that they can indulge in every day."

■ A pop-up shop in Eltham is showcasing some of Taranaki's best producers. From chocolates, honey, baking, and even hot sauce, there's something to suit everyone's palate. Over the next couple of weeks, the Stratford Press will be profiling some of the businesses that are a part of the pop-up.