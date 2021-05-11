McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC teams enjoy weekend matches

The McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC under 18 team. Photo/ Supplied

With the junior season kicking off it was great to see so many happy kids kitting up and having a kick around for McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC.

The Honda Hub youth teams had mixed results with the under 15 team losing 7-nil and the Under 18 team winning 6-5 in a thriller vs New Plymouth Boys High School.

The division one side put the FDMC Reserve side away 5-3 with Jeremy Radich staring again with a double.

The division two side notched their first win with a 4-1 result against Woodleigh.

The Tungsten Legal Ladies battled hard against NPGHS but luck was not on their side with the rub of the green going against them.