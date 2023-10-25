From left: Wayne Icaro, Forte chief executive Reuben Waayer,, Daniel Callebaut and Dr Jan Lockett-Kay from WITT Te Pukenga). Absent: Sam Waicere.

An athletic sock company is the regional winner of the Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme (YES).

The business, run by Francis Douglas Memorial College students chief executive Reuben Waayer, Daniel Callebaut, Wayne Icaro and Sam Waicere, creates socks specifically for athletes. The socks feature cushioned soles, targeted compression and sweat-wicking materials that keep your ankles safe while increasing performance.

The Plank from Te Paepae O Aotea (Hāwera) was the regional runner-up.

During the one-year YES programme, Year 12 and 13 students build and market a business. This year 145 Taranaki students participated in the scheme.

To win the title, Forte completed a variety of business milestones during the year by pitching their business to a panel of judges - Jasmin Kuriger from BDO, Riley McGregor from the Toi Foundation and Julie Beck from ABMM.

The team now moves forward to the national final on December 4 where they will compete against 21 other regional champions for the Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme Company of the Year. More than $23,000 in prizes will be awarded to student companies at the National Awards evening.

Regional award winners:

Regional Company of the Year: Forte, Francis Douglas Memorial College, Regional Runner-Up: The Plank, Te Paepae O Aotea, Annual Review Award: Māramatanga, New Plymouth Girls’ High School, Business Card Award: Bizarre Box, New Plymouth Girls’ High School, Business Innovation Award: Forte, Francis Douglas Memorial College, Business Presentation Award: Fruit Bowl, Spotswood College, Business Showcase Award: Māramatanga, New Plymouth Girls’ High School, Customer Service Award: Nefertum, Francis Douglas Memorial College, Enhancing Rural Communities: FinFert, New Plymouth Boys’ High School, Financial Management Award: Māramatanga, New Plymouth Girls’ High School, Ideation Validation Award: Māramatanga, New Plymouth Girls’ High School, Rangatahi Award: Ako Tamariki, New Plymouth Girls’ High School, Retail Award: The Plank, Te Paepae O Aotea, Social Media & Marketing Award: The Plank, Te Paepae O Aotea, Sustainable Business Award: FinFert, New Plymouth Boys’ High School, Trade Fair Award: Kiri Wai Ora, Spotswood College.