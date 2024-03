A police car was parked outside the old nurses' home in Stratford on Tuesday, March 12 after the bones were discovered by a demolition crew. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Bones found in Stratford at a demolition site earlier this week are not human, police have confirmed.

On Tuesday, March 12, the bones were found by a demolition crew working at the old nurses home building on Romeo St. Police were immediately notified of the discovery and visited the site to investigate.

A police spokesperson says a pathologist has since determined the bones are not human so police are taking no further action.