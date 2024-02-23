Americarna event director John Rae and his granddaughter Zoe Roache, 11, in Stratford for Americarna on Friday, February 23. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford was awash with red, white and blue on Friday when the cars of Americarna roared into town.

Americarna event director John Rae says while the sky had been grey in the morning, it was “perfect weather” by the time the 700 cars rolled into town.

“I heard it was overcast in the morning but it’s cleared up nicely. It’s so special coming to this town and seeing all the children and adults. It’s everyone coming together to support the event.”

John says a highlight of the Stratford stop on the festival route each year is the people themselves.

“I love it. If you take the people away, Americarna is nothing it’s all about the people who come along and support us.”

John’s granddaughter Zoe Roache, 11, agrees that the people are the best part of Americarna.

“I’ve been involved in Americarna my entire life and I always love seeing people, especially the school kids. Everyone is just so happy looking at the cars.”

Emma Bosun and her family had come to Stratford from Waitara on Friday morning and were enjoying walking along the main street seeing all the cars.

Emma said the market stalls were a great part of the day.

“The cars are really cool, and my son is loving them, but my younger boy was more interested in the balloons and face-painting on offer.”

She liked seeing how all the shops had got into the spirit of the day as well, Emma said.

“It’s really nice to see the whole town come out and support it.”

For Antje de Jong, seeing all the American flags waving was a surprise.

“I am on holiday from The Netherlands, and we had just parked here last night in our camper van. This morning the road was closed and we wondered why, then the cars started coming in. It’s very cool, back home we would see more pushbikes I think than these big cars.”

Aidan Ross, 6, Benjaman Ross, 8, Rileigh Ross, 3, Shannah Usher, Eliot Ross, 4 months, and Bradley Ross dressed in the 50s-60s theme for Americarna in Stratford on Friday, February 23.

Had she and her friend Eline Beenhouwer known, they would have dressed up, she says.

“We both like costume parties and so we could have maybe worn something that was American style, not our jeans. It’s so nice seeing all the people in the pretty dresses and cowboy hats today.”

