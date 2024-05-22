An idea of what the hospital's new renal unit will look like. Photo: Supplied / Taranaki Base Hospital

By Robin Martin, RNZ

A major upgrade for Taranaki Base Hospital has received a $1.5 million boost from the Rapid Relief Team - the charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church.

The donation, being made via the Taranaki Health Foundation, will contribute to the ICU fit-out in the new east wing building which is currently under construction at the New Plymouth hospital.

The new facility will officially be known as the Rapid Relief Team ICU.

Health New Zealand / Te Whatu Ora group director of operations in Taranaki, Gillian Campbell, said the upgrade would add to the new building giving staff and communities an outstanding ICU facility - one a community the size of Taranaki deserved.

“This funding means we can have an ICU that has separate rooms for each patient, providing the care that everyone in our community deserves,” Campbell said.

Taranaki Health Foundation general manager Adrian Sole thanked RRT and local businesses for their support.

“This donation is going to go a long way to making sure we have a hospital that is equipped to meet the community’s current and future care needs,” Sole said.

“Taranaki needs a state-of-the-art hospital, and it is fitting that the community has rallied together to help make it possible.

“We are very grateful to the Rapid Relief Team and local individuals and businesses who’ve made this substantial donation to improve the future health of our region.”

In addition to the ICU, when complete, the six-storey east wing building would also house a new emergency department, maternity, primary birthing, neonatal unit, radiology, laboratory and a roof-top helipad.

It was also being built to an importance level 4 building meaning it would withstand natural disasters such as a volcanic eruption or major earthquake.

RRT New Zealand director Cameron Prestidge said the donation was about helping the Taranaki Health Foundation deliver a cutting-edge hospital that meets the needs of the growing region.

“The support from locals has been incredible, and we are glad we can make a combined, significant contribution to this new ICU.

“When people have an emergency or need help after an operation, this new facility will provide them with the very best care.”

