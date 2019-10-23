It was a bleak day in more ways than one for Cricket Wanganui yesterday with the resignation of general manager Dilan Raj.

While the bleak weather put a dampener on the day, Raj's resignation to take up a position with the Manawatu Cricket Association left a cloud hanging over the future of the sport in Whanganui.

From November 1, Raj will be the new director of cricket in Manawatu, a role that will not be completely unfamiliar to him.

