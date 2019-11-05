Whanganui teams produced mixed results in their various divisions of the Manawatū softball league at the weekend.

Ezi Finance Braves now sit tied in fourth with Dodgers with one win from three games this season after a 6-5 victory over the Linton Sentinels in the men's premier grade on Saturday, while the Castlecliff Club Mustangs lead the senior men's reserve grade with two wins from three matches. Mustangs beat the Bluesox Beavers by defaults at the weekend.

Athletic are tied for sixth with Bluesox Patriots in the men's reserve grade, while the Athletic women lead the Premier Women's competition with three wins from three games.

The Athletic reserve grade men's team, the only team from Whanganui bringing through young secondary school players, lost 9-6 in a valiant display against a far more experienced Levin United on Saturday. Athletic was playing only its second competition game.

Advertisement

Tre Hemi had a tough game on the mound for Athletic, as Levin seemed to find the gaps with the bat. But runs were kept down with some outstanding glove work by Hoani Kotuhi on third base. Kotuhi took crucial stops and made a brilliant double play.

Even though top batter Ben Tangata averaged 1000, the boys in blue went down 9-6 in a big batting game.

The Athletic Premier women's team faced their biggest challenge of the competition so far on Saturday, coming up against last year's winners, Bramac.

Bramac brought back experienced pitcher Mary Ireland, who seemed to shut out the Athletic batters early in the game. The score was 1-1 heading into the fifth innings before Athletic found their bats, with 15-year-old Keisha Campbell starting the rally with a three base hit.

Campbell was then followed by older sister Shanice, who also smashed a three base hit. Athletic's pitcher Manea Kotuhi-Brown pitched a solid game, striking out 11 batters and not giving up a walk. The team eventual won 7-2 in the seventh innings.