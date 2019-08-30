A new 4km track is drawing Raetihi residents down to their Makotuku River to fish, swim and walk their dogs, track project leader Donna Journeaux says.

The river is the source of the town's drinking water and became a focus after diesel spilled into it in September 2013. A sum of $9000, part of the fine paid by Ruapehu Alpine Lifts as a result of the spill, kickstarted a Raetihi Promotions Charitable Trust project already planned.

Track formation started on council and conservation land, among native bush that runs between the town's cemetery and the river. A grant of $21,000 to improve accessibility paid for a section of concrete path.



The walkway starts near the bridge on the Raetihi-Ohakune Rd and extends as far as the wastewater ponds along State Highway 4. It has a metal surface and includes two loops that take in beautiful pieces of bush - a total of 4.1km, Journeaux said.

Journeaux is the trust treasurer and project leader, helped by Carina McNie who grows the plants and plans the landscaping.

"She's a visionary with lots of passion," Journeaux said.

"She treats the track like her own garden."

Local contractors have discounted their construction work. People serving community sentences help every Wednesday and church groups also help. Other grants have come from Ruapehu District Council and Horizons Regional Council.

Students from Ruapehu College, and Orautoha and Raetihi schools have done some of the planting.

The track is mainly used by locals and people staying at nearby Raetihi Holiday Park and Cabins.

"People who come to the park like to go for walks," holiday park owner Rebecca Mead said.

"We used to send them to Ohakune and National Park."

She sees lots of people using the walkway and said it has been good for the town.

Forming it has reopened access to swimming holes Raetihi residents used to enjoy decades ago - one called The Papa and another called The Snooker Bob. It also takes in a glow worm grotto.

Carina McNie supplied plants accustomed to the Waimarino climate and planned the landscaping. Photo / Supplied

Planting will stabilise river banks and shade the river, Journeaux said, cooling it for native fish.

Bilingual signs have yet to go up, giving the names of plants, birds and river creatures. Ruapehu District Council is to add subtle lighting to the native trees along SH4.

Predator traps are being monitored and Journeaux hopes the council will take on any mowing needed for maintenance.

The women's project is entered in Horizons' #plantinourregion competition, which closed on August 25. For the competition, people took photographs of their planting projects and uploaded them to Horizons' social media accounts.

The winner will receive a $1500 plant-related prize and Journeaux hopes the walkway will win.

"Carina and I have been frantically putting in photos," she said.