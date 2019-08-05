Mt Ruapehu is getting the snow skiers have been waiting for after 120cm fell on the upper mountain at Whakapapa during the past seven days.

Whakapapa and Turoa ski areas have had 10 to 20cm of snow during the past 24 hours.

There were blizzard conditions on the mountain on Monday and gale southwest winds at the top.

All the facilities were closed as were Ohakune Mountain and Bruce Rds.

On the mountain just a few brave staff members were clearing snow, de-icing and doing avalanche control, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts marketing manager Michelle Caldwell said.

The Desert Rd was also closed over Sunday night and may be again in the next few days as a series of fronts is predicted.

At Ohakune today a massive snowfall overnight had left the town "absolutely beautiful" an i-Site staff member said.

The snow will be welcomed by Ruapehu Alpine Lifts.

Caldwell said the July school holidays were busy with people skiing and learning to ski on the lower mountain. But top to bottom skiing was not possible.

That could be about to change because of the latest dump of snow.

The new Sky Waka Gondola has been getting amazing feedback from everyone who tries it, she said, and people are also liking the upgrades at the ski area cafes and facilities.

The ski season on Mt Ruapehu is expected to extend to October 28, and provide "the best spring skiing anywhere".