New speed humps have been installed near two city schools as Whanganui District Council continues work on safety improvements around schools.

Three speed humps were installed on Liverpool St and two on Totara St during the October school holidays.

Whanganui District Council senior roading engineer Brent Holmes said road safety around schools was a priority for the community and council.

"In line with the NZ Transport Agency's Safer Journeys for Schools, we're working with local schools and police community constables to identify where roading changes could be made to improve safety around schools," Holmes said.

One of the speed humps outside Whanganui Collegiate School on Liverpool St. Photo / Lewis Gardner

"Other road safety measures that could be implemented around schools include road marking amendments/additions, improved signage, electronic school zone timeframe signs, speed humps and tree trimming."

The speed humps are due to be painted shortly, and permanent warning signs will be installed before temporary road signs are removed.