The couple who were rushed to Whanganui Hospital on Wednesday morning after their car rolled into a ditch near Taihape Golf Course have been discharged.

Emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 1 between Puriri Rd and West Rd around 9.40am.

A St John spokeswoman said a call was received at 9.42am and two ambulances and a helicopter were sent.

The crash scene viewed from the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter. Photo / Philips Search and Rescue Trust

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter said both occupants, a man and a woman in their 50s, became trapped after their vehicle had left the road and rolled onto its roof and into the ditch.

Fire and Emergency NZ was also called and extracted the couple from the vehicle.

Intensive care paramedic Dewet Pienaar identified that the woman had sustained a moderate head injury and she was airlifted to Whanganui Hospital.

The man had minor injuries to his chest and was also transported to Whanganui Hospital by ambulance.