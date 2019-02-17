The 2019 New Zealand Opera School brought about $800,000 into Whanganui in January.

Opera School founder and chairman Donald Trott said the final tally had not been reached.

The money came through accommodation, food and retail spending and opera events.

In the 25th year of the school held at Wanganui Collegiate, 21 of the country's top young singers studied with renowned international tutors.

Advertisement

Administration changes to the school made last week mean the 2020 school next January will present some events differently.

"For instance, the luncheon recital held at Heritage House may have a change of venue and become an afternoon tea concert for a larger audience," Trott said.

The success of the school has meant a wider workload, resulting in the Whanganui opera fortnight now being headed by one administration body, headed by Trott, working from the Business Hub above the Waimarie Riverboat Building on Taupo Quay.

There will also be a new title for next year. Being considered is The Whanganui Opera Festival.

Last week six members of WOW (Wanganui Opera Week) were presented with ambassadors' medals at a retirement function.

Trott said WOW had worked tirelessly for the past 15 years but losing the long-serving committee members to retirement didn't mean they were no longer involved.

The retiring WOW members were chairwoman Bev Kirkwood, Pat Cunniffe, Dougal McIntosh, Ian Kirk, Eric Hart and Jacquie McGowan.

Trott said the beginnings of the school were celebrated at Riverlands, the home of Bev and Barry Kirkwood.

"It was perfect. How fortunate we were to have such wonderful Whanganui people who supported the vision of an opera school for young singers needing help and training before going overseas. To have the aspiration to sing was one thing but to be guided into the world of opera overseas was what all these young singers needed."

To date, alumni like Wagnerian tenor Simon O'Neill, tenors Pene and Amitai Pati, baritone Mose Mackay and baritone Philip Rhodes are all names on the world's opera stages.

Retiring WOW chairwoman Bev Kirkwood said "I am so proud of the school and very proud to have been involved with the school and the wonderful Donald Trott."