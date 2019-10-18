It was like the tale of Cinderella, as Karitane nurse Heather Strachan was caught red-handed returning late to her dorm after meeting the love of her life of now 60 years.

Heather was invited to attend the 21st birthdays of twin brothers Bill and Richmond Harding but had to return by a certain hour under strict rules.

"I hadn't met the other twin, Ditch [Richmond], yet and the girls had gone and, as we got talking, he said I'll take you home and of course I was late and I got caught by the matron who was hiding behind the

