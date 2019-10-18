On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
It was like the tale of Cinderella, as Karitane nurse Heather Strachan was caught red-handed returning late to her dorm after meeting the love of her life of now 60 years.
Heather was invited to attend the 21st birthdays of twin brothers Bill and Richmond Harding but had to return by a certain hour under strict rules.
"I hadn't met the other twin, Ditch [Richmond], yet and the girls had gone and, as we got talking, he said I'll take you home and of course I was late and I got caught by the matron who was hiding behind thetree waiting for me."
Three months later, her gated punishment was lifted and she was able to see Richmond again.
On one occasion when Heather's parents came to visit, the couple had not been married long and had no other form of accommodation so they pitched them a tent outside the caravan.
Leaving for work in the morning, Richmond taxied away in his Fletcher aircraft and without knowing, inadvertently tipped his inlaws' tent over.
He went away to work believing everything was fine until he got home that night to find Heather was not too happy with him.
The caravan lifestyle only lasted a year before the couple built a house in Golfs Rd, Taumarunui.
Ten years and three children later, David, Susan, Bruce and the couple moved their family to Whanganui where they had their fourth child, Debra.
Richmond and his brother John brought his father and uncle out of the top-dressing business and became the proud owners of Wanganui Aero Work.
The couple have lived out their lives together here, and Aero Work has been a core focus.
Once their children were old enough to go to school, Heather went to work in the Aero Work office.
Richmond said they had had some dark days. Nine people had been killed while flying for the business, all of who were good friends, as the company became family-orientated.
"In flying, it can be dangerous ... the chances of having an incident were pretty good and it did happen, but never once did Heather ever say I shouldn't be flying so I give her credit for it really, because it must have been a bit of a worry."
In 1993, Richmond flew from New Zealand to Turkey in a single-engine aircraft. At times, he was flying for 13 hours before landing.
Heather said waiting back home was terrible and she wondered if it would be the last time she would see him alive.
The contract fell through in Turkey and Richmond returned home.