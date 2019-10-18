It was like the tale of Cinderella, as Karitane nurse Heather Strachan was caught red-handed returning late to her dorm after meeting the love of her life of now 60 years.

Heather was invited to attend the 21st birthdays of twin brothers Bill and Richmond Harding but had to return by a certain hour under strict rules.

"I hadn't met the other twin, Ditch [Richmond], yet and the girls had gone and, as we got talking, he said I'll take you home and of course I was late and I got caught by the matron who was hiding behind the tree waiting for me."

Three months later, her gated punishment was lifted and she was able to see Richmond again.

"I had a girl that I'd been going with for a couple of years and Heather came and pinched me off her," Richmond said.

They married in October 1959 in Maungaturoto, where Heather's father was the local bank manager.

Richmond began flying topdressing aircrafts in Taumarunui in 1957 at the end of the Tiger Moth era and lived in one of the caravans that were placed on one of the airstrips for the Tiger Cruise.

Once the couple married, they continued that lifestyle.

"It was good for me, it wasn't so flash for Heather because we had no power, had no water."

The toilet was down on the edge of a hill with great views across the valley, Richmond said.

"Another pilot sometimes bailed Heather up while she was on the toilet by blow-flying around in his plane."

On one occasion when Heather's parents came to visit, the couple had not been married long and had no other form of accommodation so they pitched them a tent outside the caravan.

Leaving for work in the morning, Richmond taxied away in his Fletcher aircraft and without knowing, inadvertently tipped his inlaws' tent over.

He went away to work believing everything was fine until he got home that night to find Heather was not too happy with him.

The caravan lifestyle only lasted a year before the couple built a house in Golfs Rd, Taumarunui.

Ten years and three children later, David, Susan, Bruce and the couple moved their family to Whanganui where they had their fourth child, Debra.

The couple celebrated with their family last weekend with a personalised cake. Photo / Susan Harding

Richmond and his brother John brought his father and uncle out of the top-dressing business and became the proud owners of Wanganui Aero Work.

The couple have lived out their lives together here, and Aero Work has been a core focus.

Once their children were old enough to go to school, Heather went to work in the Aero Work office.

Richmond said they had had some dark days. Nine people had been killed while flying for the business, all of who were good friends, as the company became family-orientated.

"In flying, it can be dangerous ... the chances of having an incident were pretty good and it did happen, but never once did Heather ever say I shouldn't be flying so I give her credit for it really, because it must have been a bit of a worry."

In 1993, Richmond flew from New Zealand to Turkey in a single-engine aircraft. At times, he was flying for 13 hours before landing.

Heather said waiting back home was terrible and she wondered if it would be the last time she would see him alive.

The contract fell through in Turkey and Richmond returned home.

"Heather's been remarkably supportive and always backed us," Richmond said.

In 2004, Richmond sold the 54-year-old company to Ravensdown Fertiliser but their son, Bruce, still continues to fly for the company.

So what is the secret to 60 years of marriage?

"Run," Richmond said.

Richmond still flies and for Heather's 80th he treated her to a 20-minute flight in his Spitfire.

He continues to write her love notes every day.

The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last weekend with their six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and four children.