LETTERS

Whanganui locals deserve better

We read the excellent article in the Chronicle about Frances Harris bravely putting together a petition to ask our council to do its job and take responsibility for our rubbish collection (Chronicle, August 11). Good on you Frances, we will sign your petition if it comes our way.

Our family have been committed recyclers since our children were small; the oldest turns 45 this year. They have been raised knowing that our planet is precious. We hire a wheelie bin from Waste Management for our recycling and put a black bag out every few weeks for what little household rubbish we have.

When we began using the bin we could put glass in it, according to our contract. Then one day a "No glass" sticker was placed on it. So now about once a month we have to traipse down to the recycling centre to drop off bottles and jars. A pain but this can be fitted in with other trips to town.

Now the recycling centre will not take paper, cardboard and assorted plastics.

When plastic bags are gone we will need to hire another wheelie bin to take the small amount of household rubbish we accumulate on a "pay as you go scheme".

That's customer-friendly - not. We have to contact the provider to tell them not to call and hope we get a credit. I can see that being a success.

The days of recycling at the love shack on the hill are over until our good burghers can get something sorted. We want to recycle, we are able to now with some mucking around, but really.

This is supposed to be a service. Whanganui people, no matter who they are or where they are deserve a better deal, council.

Advertisement

We live in one of, if not the, loveliest, town in the country but we cannot get a decent rubbish collection system that works for everybody organised.

To the many councillors who do a lot of good otherwise: can you make something work for us all please. [Abridged]

ROB RATTENBURY

Bastia Hill

Your letters

Thank you

When the going gets tough, good customer service really shines. I'm inspired to write about my experience this morning with Air Chathams who were reasonable, kind, and helpful humans and really made my day. Whanganui people and whānau, you are lucky to be served by this airline.

Later this week my father had planned to fly up to Auckland to participate in Grandparents' Day at my children's school. When lockdown was announced on Tuesday evening I knew that our plans would have to change.

Queuing on a phone line and telling your story is stressful, and I was worried that I might lose the flight altogether because it was already a re-booking from a flight I was unable to take during the lockdown in April. So I didn't leap into action.

But then they rang me. Without me even getting in contact at all, it was a proactive call-out from an incredibly helpful team member from Air Chathams. He talked to me about Dad's booking and offered to credit the booking. I couldn't believe the personal touch, not even an email but a phone call to me so quickly after the lockdown was announced.

If anyone is worrying about their flight bookings I'd say they're in safe hands with Air Chathams. Shout out to Jeremy who was the call handler who spoke to me. Thank you so much for making a disappointing situation a little less stressful.

Advertisement

KATY SCOULLAR

Auckland