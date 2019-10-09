The 90 Mile Beach Surfcasting Club's first 24-hour field day after the winter break was a little on the chilly side overnight, with a three-metre swell and a northwest wind, fishing over a 9.30am high tide.

The Craig/Sexton-sponsored weekend was contested by 37 club members and six visitors, who collectively weighed in 54 snapper, 3 trevally, 34 kahawai and one (weighing 1.49kg, caught by Daithi Parlour). Most of the snapper came from the Ngataki area.

The heaviest snapper of the day, 6.26kg, not a bad size for this time of year, was taken by Dave Hallett, second going to Daithi Parlour (4.16kg trevally), followed by Dan Lloyd (1.92kg kahawai), junior angler Meiki Heka (5.26kg snapper), Dennis Clarke (3.63kg trevally), Steve Maisey (1.73kg kahawai), John Koland (5.25kg snapper), Milton Arnold (1.72kg kahawai), Peter Watson (4.91kg snapper) and Jo Arthur (1.63kg kahawai).

Junior angler Oscar Parlour won the haggle with a 3.1 kg snapper.

Advertisement

The most active anglers were John Koland and Devan Jordan, each of them reeling in five snapper, with Oscar and Daithi Parlour and Meiki Heka close behind.

A barbecue and sponsored prizes were gratefully received from the Craig and Sexton Families, whose continued support of the club is much appreciated.

Next up, on Sunday, is the Rogers & Rogers-sponsored field day, fishing from 7am to 2pm over a 10.06am high tide, with the Keith Smith Memorial Trophy for the heaviest kahawai and the Blue Worthy Trophy for the heaviest snapper also up for grabs. Both men where dedicated fishermen on the 90 Mile Beach in their time.

For further information on the club, contact Jack Rogers on (09) 408-2660 (bus).