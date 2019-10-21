More train trips call

The Horizons and Greater Wellington regional councils are making a case for the NZ Transport Agency and Government to increase passenger rail services between Palmerston North, Levin and Wellington. The number of trips would expand beyond the current one per day. More trips are needed as population along the route grows and as people wish to reduce emissions from transport, Horizons chairman Bruce Gordon said. A decision is expected by June 2020.



Film screening

Thrive is bringing a film about a better future in the midst of worry about climate change, marine plastic and wildlife extinction to Whanganui. Australian director Damon Gameau's film 2040 will be shown in the auditorium at Whanganui Collegiate School at 6.30pm on Thursday, October 24, as a fundraiser for Whanganui social enterprise hub Thrive. Tickets to the film cost $20 which will include refreshments. Tickets through the Thrive Facebook page, email nicola@nicolapatrick.com or phone 027 871 6459.





La Fiesta date set

The 11th "La Fiesta", Whanganui's annual celebration of women and community, is on February 14 to March 8, 2020. Invitations to participate in the festival programme are now open. If you have a great idea for an activity or event, or would like to run one, submit your idea to the Women's Network by November 22. To register your expression of interest, phone 06 345 6833, email: womnet.whanganui@ gmail.com or visithttp://lafiestanz.com



Correction

A story about the NZDF Afghan Enquiry, published in the nation page on Saturday, October 19, had an image that incorrectly identified the subject as Air Marshal Kevin Short. It was, in fact, a photograph of Sergeant Simon Charles Peffers. The error is regretted.