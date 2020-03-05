Iain Hyndman's Ellerslie Tips

1: Media Sensation, Savy Yong Blonk, Yatima

2: Lady Azamour, The Buzz, Petrabella

3: Packing Rockstar, Pinched, Manchu

4: Flamiline, Le Sablier, Quick Preview

5: Master Park, Sword Of Fire, Midnight Magic

6: Vernazza, Play That Song, Cool Aza Beel

7: Riding The Wave, Born Dragon, Manchu

8: Supera, Rock On Wood, Prise De Fer

9: Platinum Invader, Paisley Park, Soleseifei

10: Aqueduct, Americo, James Barrie

Best Bet: Aqueduct (R10)



Ballymore Stables are hoping to raise the volume at Ellerslie on Saturday when international stayer Sound tackles the Gr.1 Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Cup (3200m).

The Group One performer won three stakes races in Europe before joining trainer Michael Moroney's Melbourne barn 18 months ago.

He subsequently contested Australia's two Group One two mile races, the Melbourne and Sydney Cups, and his connections have elected to send him over the Tasman to tackle New Zealand's sole elite-level staying feature.

The seven-year-old entire has joined Moroney's New Zealand training partner Pam Gerard at their Matamata barn and he said Sound is ready for Saturday, although they would like to see some rain in the forecast.

"He has settled in really well," Moroney said. "We did a lot of work with him before he left. He has arrived very fit, probably at the peak of his condition.

"We have aimed him towards this race and all we need now is a bit of rain.

"If we get that little bit of sting out of the ground I am sure he will be really competitive at two miles."

While Moroney is expecting a bold showing from Sound he is hoping for a decent barrier, something he said has eluded the son of Lando in feature races in Australia. He has drawn 5.

"He is a nice staying horse," Moroney said. "Under the conditions he gets in very well at the weights at 55kg.

"We have learnt that he is a better horse if he goes forward a little bit and puts himself into the race. He can race on the speed, but he can race anywhere really.

"We rode him back in both the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups. He just drew off the track both times, so a barrier draw would help."

Australian hoop James Winks will fly over to partner Sound in the race and Moroney said the pair are well accustomed to each other.– NZ Racing Desk