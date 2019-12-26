Iain Hyndman's Matamata Tips

1: Boufont, Kabu, Sardonia

2: Jamieson's Tipple, Vernazza, Yourpoint

3: Sham On Toast, Rock In The Park, Terracotta

4: Pimlico, Khorabella, Amal Rose

5: Levante, Highlighter, Servilia

6: Sai Fah, Age Of Fire, Bevan Street

7: Peloton, Valer Pour Moi, Spring Delight

8: London Banker, Anjameme, Koolascuz

Best Bet: Boufant (R1)



Talented three-year-old Peloton, an impressive all-the-way winner at Te Rapa on Saturday, will get another opportunity to showcase his staying credentials, with trainer Andrew Campbell likely to back-up the son of Charm Spirit at Matamata this weekend.

The gelding comfortably staved off his rivals under a well-judged Vinnie Colgan ride and will step up from 1500m when he contests the Fletcher Sheds (2000m) at Matamata.

"He came through the win in terrific order and is bouncing around like a two-year-old," Campbell said.

"We always thought he was a Derby horse, but he was pretty disappointing at Ellerslie the other day (when seventh in the Listed 3YO Salver over 2100m), so we thought we would back him up over 1500m.

"He won well enough to carry on with and we thought we will try him one more time over ground. He might not stay, but I am pretty confident he will."

Peloton has won two of his seven starts to date and has one minor placing from his seven career starts.

Meanwhile, hometown trainers Lance O'Sullivan and Andrew Scott have a ikely challenger in Valer Pour Moi who loves her home track. The six-year-old Pour Moi mare has won four of her 24 career starts, including over this trip. She has had six starts at Matamata for a win and three placings.

The way she rattled home hitting the line hard for fourth over 1600m last start suggest the 2000m at this stage of her prep is bang on. Stable apprentice Taki Yanagida's 2kg claims brings he weight down to a manageable 57kg.

Another handy mare in the frame tomorrow is te Murray Baker/Andrew Forsman-trained Spring Delight who has placed at her only go at 2000m. The Tavistock four-year-old drops back from 2200m last start where she ran a fine third. Leith Innes takes the mount.